One Direction Fans Call For Harry Styles And Niall Horan To Reunite Over Joint Hobby

1D fans are hoping for a Harry Styles and Niall Horan reunion. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles and Niall Horan’s love of golf is bringing One Direction fans together once again!

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour is underway after he gave fans an iconic opening night over the weekend.

It seems that not only is the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star spending his nights on stage having fun, but his days off are just as jam-packed!

Harry has been spending some of his days off by playing golf with his pals and fans have been sharing the wholesome photos on social media.

Die-hard One Direction fans will know that Harry isn’t the only bandmate who loves to golf, as Niall Horan is also an avid golfer.

Niall Horan is a big fan of golf. Picture: Alamy

why yes, i am a big fan of golf love the beautiful sport my favourite player is harry styles. pic.twitter.com/2wpMZ6Lb1N — sunflower shelbs⁷ (@sottshelb) September 7, 2021

The 1D fandom have since been calling for Harry and Niall to reunite to play a game of golf together, with many taking to Twitter after seeing Harry’s recent pictures on a golf course in Denver.

“PETITION TO MAKE @NiallOfficial AND @Harry_Styles PLAY GOLF TOGETHER. RT TO SIGN [sic],” penned one fan.

“Hey @NiallOfficial did you saw that @Harry_Styles was playing golf today earlier? I guess you guys should play together [sic],” read another tweet.

📸 | Harry playing golf in Denver!



Via owner pic.twitter.com/YdWG0mEvJs — Louis & Harry FBI ! (@LTHSOURCE) September 7, 2021

I guess you guys should play golf together… what do you think about it? @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles — queen b ◟̽◞̽ (@itshorandogs) September 7, 2021

Hey @NiallOfficial did you saw that @Harry_Styles was playing golf today earlier? I guess you guys should play together — queen b ◟̽◞̽ (@itshorandogs) September 7, 2021

PETITION TO MAKE @NiallOfficial AND @Harry_Styles PLAY GOLF TOGETHER. RT TO SIGN — tavs is kinda ia cuz exams I HSLOT (@louzgolden28) September 7, 2021

A third fan added: “I guess you guys should play golf together… what do you think about it? @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles.”

Niall previously revealed that he and Harry used to spend their days off from touring during their 1D days by golfing together, just in case you needed a reminder of how wholesome their friendship is!

The ‘Slow Hands’ singer told Today’s Golfer: “We played quite a bit together out on tour for a bit of downtime. Harry Styles was a pretty keen player at the time and the golf course was somewhere to chill out for us.”

