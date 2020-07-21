One Direction Fans Reminisce About When Harry Styles Said He Missed Zayn Malik On Stage

1D fans got emotional after watching the video of Harry Styles saying he missed Zayn Malik. Picture: PA/Twitter

One Direction fans have resurfaced a video of when Harry Styles said ‘I miss you’ after singing Zayn Malik’s part in ‘Story of My Life’, back in 2017.

One Direction fans are gearing up for the band’s 10-year anniversary and what better way to celebrate than to take a trip down memory lane.

Directioners have resurfaced a video of Harry Styles performing ‘Story of My Life’, by himself, and are reminiscing about when he said he missed his former bandmate, Zayn Malik.

During the performance, which was in Atlanta, back in October 2017, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star sang through the 1D bop as usual, before then performing Zayn’s part.

Once the verse was over, he shouted, “I miss you”, into the mic and unsurprisingly fans were sent into meltdown with screams filling up the arena.

thinking about Harry saying i miss you after singing Zayn's part 💔 we miss him too pic.twitter.com/OwcIN3oj5I — Bread 〆 (@zarryslux) July 20, 2020

1D fans were emotional about the old performance. Picture: Twitter

In a tweet shared by a 1D fan page, @zarryslux, the caption read: “Thinking about Harry saying i miss you after singing Zayn's part [heartbroken emoji] we miss him too [sic].”

Fans then took to the comments with a serious amount of crying emojis, while remembering the iconic moment.

One wrote: “Be right back i have to go listen to harry saying everything will be fine soo that i do not cry [sic].”

“I'm gonna cry myself to sleep [sic] [heartbroken emoji],” penned another.

One Direction fans took to Twitter to comment on Harry and Zayn's friendship. Picture: Twitter

Harry Styles said he missed Zayn while singing 'Story of My Life'. Picture: Twitter

“I miss their friendship so bad,” shared a third.

‘Story of My Life’ was part of the band’s 2013 album, ‘Midnight Memories’, and was a fan-fave to hear on stage.

However, father-to-be Zayn left the band in 2015, so it’s no surprise fans still get emotional when it’s performed without him!

