Olivia Wilde Dishes On London Life With Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde talks about her London lifestyle. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Olivia Wilde spoke about being in "a really good place" as she lays down roots in the UK.

Olivia Wilde has been spotted in London countless times since her relationship with Harry Styles began to heat up!

Now, the 37-year-old star has spilt the tea on her living situation as she splits her time between the big smoke and Los Angeles.

The Fan Gift Harry Styles Always Brings On Stage With Him

The Booksmart director has been divulging healthier habits in the past year or so and she dishes on the positive changes in her life in her latest interview.

Olivia Wilde feels "better than ever". Picture: Getty

On Tuesday, the actress-turned-director spoke to Vogue about the season of change she has been in recently.

She spoke on her transcontinental living situation, saying: "I usually was in New York and not needing a car, but now that I don’t live there anymore and I live between L.A. and London."

Wilde has been spending considerably more time across the pond since she began dating pop star boyfriend, Styles.

She divides her time between La La Land and London as she focuses on work, her relationship and spending time with her two kids with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia talks about splitting her time between LA and London. Picture: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Olivia told the publication about her travel habits now she's settled more in the UK: "Driving is now a thing where I'm like, 'How am I going to participate in future innovation in a good way?'

"I've been driving an electric car. And I’m like, 'Ah, this does make me feel like a better human being.'"

Olivia professed that she is "taking care of myself better than ever" – seems like everything is going well for the loved-up star!

"I'm spending my time in a way that allows me to have a generally healthier, happier lifestyle," she told the magazine, sounding fulfilled in the direction life is taking.

The talented pair met on the set of Olivia's sophomore directorial project, Don't Worry Darling, a psychological thriller that sees Harry take on the main role.

The colleagues-turned-couple were first spotted looking loved-up at a wedding in January of this year – they've been going strong ever since!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital