Olivia Rodrigo Is Selling Her Music Video Outfits – Here's How You Can Get Your Hands On Them

4 June 2021, 12:16 | Updated: 4 June 2021, 12:42

Olivia Rodrigo launched her own Depop shop to celebrate 'Sour' album
Olivia Rodrigo launched her own Depop shop to celebrate 'Sour' album. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Olivia Rodrigo is selling her iconic music video looks on Depop - here's how you can get your hands on them!

On Thursday, Olivia Rodrigo announced via her Instagram story that she was selling pieces from her wardrobe on Depop!

Fans were quick to flood to the page and snatch up all the iconic looks that the songstress had put up for sale – Olivia wrote on her profile that all the proceeds will be donated to charity.

The 'Sour Shop' featured everything from hair clips to feather boas to cute tops that the ex-Disney star wore on the set of the 'good 4 u' and 'deja vu' music videos.

Of course, everything sold out in a matter of hours, however, a second drop is coming soon! What music video looks should we expect to see on her Depop next?

Olivia Rodrigo set up a 'Sour' shop on Depop
Olivia Rodrigo set up a 'Sour' shop on Depop. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

In the announcement video that the songstress posted to her socials, she said: "My Depop shop just launched, you can check it out to shop pieces that I wore in my music videos and also some pieces from my own closet.

"I really hope you enjoy."

And enjoy fans did! All 18 items were sold out before most followers even got the memo... luckily for us, Olivia is the gift that keeps on giving!

Olivia Rodrigo's music video outfits sold out in a matter of hours
Olivia Rodrigo's music video outfits sold out in a matter of hours. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram
Outfits from Olivia Rodrigo's 'deja vu' music video were on sale on her Depop
Outfits from Olivia Rodrigo's 'deja vu' music video were on sale on her Depop. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Depop

How to buy Olivia Rodrigo's clothes on Depop

Unsurprisingly, the 18-year-old singer's outfits were snapped up within hours, but don't fret – Olivia has already teased another drop to her Depop page...

A 'Coming Soon' graphic was uploaded to her shop's page with the caption: "Drop two 06/08" (8 June).

The 'good 4 u' singer wrote: "Items from my personal wardrobe, to yours."

Don't miss out and keep your eyes peeled on June 8th to snatch up more iconic looks from Olivia's wardrobe!

Olivia Rodrigo has teased more items landing on her Depop soon
Olivia Rodrigo has teased more items landing on her Depop soon. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

We can't wait to see what Olivia uploads to her Depop next.

You never know – soon you could be sporting an outfit from the 'drivers license' video!

