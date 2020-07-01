Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Tease ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ To Raise Money For Black Lives Matter

1 July 2020, 14:00

To All The Boys 3 stars did a Livestream reading of an unreleased scene
To All The Boys 3 stars did a Livestream reading of an unreleased scene. Picture: PA/YouTube/Netflix

To All The Boys stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor did a virtual reading of the third instalment of the movie ahead of its release, to raise money for BLM.

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor have given Netflix fans the ultimate treat after teaming up to give a live table reading of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3.

The actors, who play Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey in the popular film series, hosted a Livestream where they read all their favourite scenes from all the To All The Boys movies, including a sneak-peek of the third film!

‘To All The Boys’ Star Lana Condor Slams ‘Racist’ Donald Trump After He Labels COVID-19 The ‘Chinese Virus’

The Livestream was done in order to help raise money for Black Lives Matter, as they partnered with charity Favored Nations and encouraged fans to make donations.

The third instalment of the movie has already finished filming, but fans have been waiting for a confirmed release date, so the sneak-peak was definitely long-anticipated!

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor posted the virtual live read on YouTube
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor posted the virtual live read on YouTube. Picture: YouTube

In the reading, we see an upcoming scene where Peter asks Lara Jean to prom.

They are (virtually) sat in a diner, while Lara Jean is trying to build up the confidence to tell Peter something, but he doesn’t notice and proceeds to ask her to prom.

Fans were sent into a frenzy after the video aired on Lana’s YouTube page and took to the comments urging for a release date.

One wrote: “When is the third movie COMING OUTTTTT [sic].”

Fans were desperate to find out when they could watch To All The Boys 3
Fans were desperate to find out when they could watch To All The Boys 3. Picture: YouTube

"WHEN DOES IT COME OUT THE 3RD MOVIE I NEED TO GET READY FOR IT,” added another.

Ahead of the livestream, the pair spoke to ET, saying that they were ‘shocked’ by the new scene.

Lana said: “I was shocked. It gives so much information, like I just recently found out what scene it was and I even was like…”

“What?!,” added Noah, while Lana continued: “Whoa. This seems like a, like a risk, but let’s do it."

I think it's safe to say we're counting down the days until we get to see To All The Boys 3!

