‘To All The Boys’ Star Lana Condor Slams ‘Racist’ Donald Trump After He Labels COVID-19 The ‘Chinese Virus’

Lana Condor is not here for Donal Trump’s ‘racist’ comments about COVID-19.

To All The Boys star Lana Condor has hit out at ‘racist’ comments Donald Trump made about coronavirus.

The 22-year-old took to Twitter to blast the President and said he ‘should be ashamed of himself’ for putting the Asian American community ‘in danger’ by referring to COVID-19 as ‘the Chinese Virus’.

She pleaded with him to ‘be better’ and set ‘good examples’.

The post read: "You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community.

"You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself.

“You call yourself a leader? You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION. Something we’ve yet to see you do.

“You need to take notes on Chinese billionaire Jack Ma who is ACTUALLY leading - by donating tests and millions of masks to America, because you haven’t.

“Please. Be Better. So we aren’t afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia.”

💔 Be better. To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please. Be better. 💔 To my followers- be safe. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Okbg735cQC — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 18, 2020

Fans of the star rushed to support her comments, with one writing: “It’s so unfortunate that an entire community has to go through with this due to the incompetence of a so called ‘leader’.”

“Sending my love, Lana,” added another. “As a Latina who has friends all over the globe, including China, I felt personally attacked.

“We must be better people and not emulate what this man does. I’m sending you a big hug and know that there are people willing to stand up for you guys.”

