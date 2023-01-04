Inside Nicola Peltz’s Famous Family From Her Billionaire Parents To Her Brothers & Sister

Inside Nicola Peltz's famous family. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Nicola Peltz is one of eight siblings and has a very famous family, including her businessman dad and supermodel mum.

Although Nicola Peltz is now a star in her own right thanks to her numerous acting roles, the 27-year-old comes from a very famous family.

Nicola, who is now married to Brooklyn Beckham, is the daughter of American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former fashion model Claudia Heffner.

She also is one of eight children of the billionaire couple and has six brothers and one sister.

Here’s the lowdown on the Peltz family…

Nicola Peltz has seven siblings. Picture: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Who are Nicola Peltz’s parents?

Nicola’s dad Nelson Peltz, 79, is an American billionaire businessman who is a founding partner of Trian Fund Management.

This isn’t the only successful business endeavour under his name, however, as he also is chairman of The Wendy's Company and Sysco and has made investments in companies such Heinz, Domin's Pizza and Tiffany & Co.

His net worth has amassed a staggering $ 1.7 billion, making him the 432nd richest person in the US.

Nicola’s mum Claudia Heffner, 67, is a former fashion model.

She tends to stay out of the limelight since marrying Nelson in 1985.

The pair have eight children together, while Nelson has two kids from his first marriage.

Nicola's dad Nelson Peltz is a billionaire businessman. Picture: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz's mum Claudia is a former model. Picture: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Who is Nicola Peltz’s older brother Brad?

Brad Peltz, 33, is the third eldest sibling in his family and has a close bond with his sister Nicola, with the pair often making appearances on each other’s Instagram pages.

He is a Yale graduate and an entrepreneur who serves as founder and CEO of Mymo, which is an automated scheduling solution that 'enhances the experience between patient and physician'.

Brad, who is now rumoured to be dating Selena Gomez, also previously played ice hockey from 2009-2013.

Nicola Peltz is super close to older brother Brad Peltz. Picture: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola's older brother Will Peltz is a successful actor. Picture: Getty

Who are Nicola Peltz’s siblings?

Nicola’s most famous sibling is Will Peltz, 36, who is also a successful actor and is best known for his roles in Unfriended Men, Women & Children, Manifest and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.

Her other siblings are Matthew, 37, Will, 36, Brad, 33, Brittany, 31, Diesel, Nicola, Zach and Greg.

