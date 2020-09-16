Niall Horan Responds To One Direction's Waxworks Being Removed

16 September 2020, 11:50 | Updated: 16 September 2020, 12:26

Niall Horan responds to One Direction waxworks being removed
Niall Horan responds to One Direction waxworks being removed. Picture: Twitter @NiallOfficial/ PA

Niall Horan has spoken about One Direction's waxworks being removed from London's Madame Tussauds joking he's going to pay them a visit as he lives nearby.

Niall Horan has responded to One Direction's waxwork figures being removed from Madame Tussaud's, calling it the 'end of an era' and joking he's going to pay the tourist attraction a visit and persuade them to put them back up whilst chatting with a fan.

One Direction Still Have Multiple Group Chats Liam Payne Says During TikTok Live

Chatting to fans who won a contest on a video chat, the 27-year-old was asked how he felt about him and the boys being taken down after a decade of being included with the biggest stars on the planet at the waxwork museum.

Niall joked: "Yeah I don't live too far from there, so Im going to knock on the door until it's back up!"

"No, but I don't know how those things work."

"We've had it for 10 years there, it's an end of an era."

Excuse us whilst we go and sob.

Niall Horan discusses One Direction's waxworks being removed
Niall Horan discusses One Direction's waxworks being removed. Picture: Twitter @NiallOfficial

The waxworks were put up seven years ago (not ten, but we can forgive the 'No Judgement' singer), three years into their enormously successful career.

Madame Tussauds do not apparently have plans to display any of the boys individually despite their individual success.

When a fan questioned why he seemed to be OK with their figures being taken down, Niall responded saying, "Sure it’s not my fault they are removing them is it ? Hahahahaha."

We're obsessed with the Irish singer's Twitter banter with his fans, and honestly, if we saw him knocking down the door of the tourist attraction we would fall over laughing.

Niall Horan chatted to lucky fans on a Zoom call
Niall Horan chatted to lucky fans on a Zoom call. Picture: Twitter @NiallOfficial

Elsewhere in Niall news, the poor guy has been recovering from a pretty intense injury, showing off his boot to world as well as some seriously disturbing bruises he managed to obtain after tearing ligaments in his foot chasing his cousin after one too many pints of Guiness.

He told fans: "I was chasing my cousin, missed the kerb and went over my ankle."

"I snapped all the ligaments on the outside of my foot. I’ve got such ugly feet or I’d show the world how bruised it is."

We wish him a speedy recovery and can rest easy knowing he won't actually be hobbling over to Madame Tussauds for the foreseeable future.

