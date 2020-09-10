One Direction Waxworks Removed From Madame Tussauds After Seven Years On Display

10 September 2020, 06:50 | Updated: 10 September 2020, 08:42

Madame Tussauds have removed their wax replicas of One Direction
Madame Tussauds have removed their wax replicas of One Direction. Picture: PA Images

After being on display for seven years, the life-size wax replicas of the 'History' singers have been removed from Madame Tussauds.

One Direction's waxworks have been removed from Madame Tussauds' floors, after being on display for seven years.

(Yes, I'm crying too as that was the only possible way I could get a photo with them.)

> QUIZ: How Well Do You Know... One Direction's Tattoos?

The news that their life-size replicas were removed comes just months after the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik - celebrated their tenth anniversary as a band.

According to reports, there has been no decision to exhibit the waxworks on their own, despite each of the boys' individual successes as solo artists.

In 2013, as One Direction released their acclaimed third studio album, 'Midnight Memories', Madame Tussauds added the five-person band to their collection of waxworks, but in a recent statement said they'd be removing them.

One Direction's waxworks have been on display since 2013
One Direction's waxworks have been on display since 2013. Picture: PA Images

The tourist attraction said it "reacts to the celebrity landscape" and updates its exhibits regularly.

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News And Gossip

Just when I thought I'd finally managed to stop crying at the 'History' music video, you had to go and tell me this news, didn't you? I'm not even crying in a cool way.

More News

See more More News

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date & Everything We Know So Far About The New Series

TV & Film

One Direction appeared on The Late Late Show in 2015

One Direction Fans Disappointed After Unseen Footage Of The Boys Is Shown On The Late Late Show
Molly-Mae Hague hit back at giveaway jokes in iconic way

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague's Twitter Dig To Haters Was Incredible & Saw Her Trend

Little Mix: The Search

When Does Little Mix's The Search Start?

Little Mix

Little Mix's The Search was postponed because of coronavirus

Little Mix The Search: Talent Show Start Date Confirmed After It Was Postponed

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters