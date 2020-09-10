One Direction Waxworks Removed From Madame Tussauds After Seven Years On Display

Madame Tussauds have removed their wax replicas of One Direction. Picture: PA Images

After being on display for seven years, the life-size wax replicas of the 'History' singers have been removed from Madame Tussauds.

One Direction's waxworks have been removed from Madame Tussauds' floors, after being on display for seven years.

The news that their life-size replicas were removed comes just months after the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik - celebrated their tenth anniversary as a band.

According to reports, there has been no decision to exhibit the waxworks on their own, despite each of the boys' individual successes as solo artists.

In 2013, as One Direction released their acclaimed third studio album, 'Midnight Memories', Madame Tussauds added the five-person band to their collection of waxworks, but in a recent statement said they'd be removing them.

One Direction's waxworks have been on display since 2013. Picture: PA Images

The tourist attraction said it "reacts to the celebrity landscape" and updates its exhibits regularly.

