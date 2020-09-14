One Direction Still Have Multiple Group Chats Liam Payne Says During TikTok Live

Liam Payne reveals One Direction have multiple group chats. Picture: TikTok Liam Payne/ Twitter

Liam Payne chatted One Direction, Bear and a whole host of other stuff during a TikTok live with fans thanking the 'Strip That Down' singer for keeping them fully fed!

Liam Payne has revealed One Direction still have multiple group chats whilst chatting on a TikTok live and we need a minute to collect ourselves at the thought of him, Niall, Louis, Harry, and even Zayn, all messaging each other.

Liam just said there’s a One Direction group chat!!!!! IM OKAY — 𝑪𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒂²⁸ ◟̽◞̽ (@camirivapalacio) September 13, 2020

If didn't get to tune in, Liam has basically been living his best life on the app, chatting all kinds of stuff to excited fans, joining in a One Direction TikTok chain and generally giving the best content fans could ever want!

Whilst chin wagging about the band, the 'Stack It Up' singer casually dropped in, "We have several 1D group chats."

There was a time the boys insinuated they didn't talk too much, but after time has passed it's clear they're still incredibly close and genuinely good pals, much to the relief of every Directioner on planet earth.

It was only recently he dropped by to chat on Good Morning America where he revealed the boys had all privately messaged him sweet birthday messages which was the first hint they're still chatting to each other behind the scenes.

Now, Liam's officially dropped the proof, in his new favourite past time, jumping on lives and spilling tea!

Liam Payne is the reason this fandom doesn't die from starving. That man is a LEGEND. — Divyaa⁷❯❯❯❯²⁸ (@Louxtaebunny) September 13, 2020

Elsewhere, he jumped onto a One Direction TikTok chain, lip syncing his very best rendition of their cover of 'Teenage Dirtbag' and sending fans into a meltdown he actually showed up to the fan sing along!

The superstar also revealed his son, Bear, has started school, and already has teachers telling him how polite his little boy is, which honestly melts our hearts.

Almost as much as the boys chatting in the DMs, but not quite.

