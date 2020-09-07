Liam Payne's Hilarious Throwback Mirror Selfie Reminds Us Of All One Direction's Transformations

Liam Payne's throwback selfie reminds us how much the 1D boys have changed. Picture: PA/ Twitter Liam Payne

Liam Payne posted an iconic throwback of himself as a teenager and it's reminded us what an adorable glow up he's had over the years- as fans unearthed some other One Direction favourites.

Liam Payne has been serving us some serious comedy lately, and his latest way to make everyone cracking up involved a grainy teenage throwback selfie of the 'Stack It Up' singer that's a great reminder of his glow up through the years.

Captioning a selfie of him with seriously noughties hair we know he had at the start of his singing career, posing with his thumb up in true Inbetweeners style, Liam wrote, "that Friday feeling" along with a laughing emoji and a face palm.

Fans were quick to post other selfies of the 27-year-old from years gone by, each with more dramatically funny hair than the last, and we're so glad people have these snaps saved forever, because they're priceless.

Someone asked, "Liam how about you consider posting these", and to be honest, at this rate, he very well may!

liam how about you consider posting these pic.twitter.com/RjSUvHLu1E — 𝚋𝚎𝚝𝚑❀ (@smaIlouies) September 4, 2020

Becoming nostalgic at the grainy selfies from teenage years gone by, fans unearthed some timeless selfies of Louis Tomlinson from around the same age, and we're honestly obsessed with this whole era of snaps.

With equally chaotic hair as Liam and a pretty crumpled shirt, Louis poses up a storm in his family home, taking on a slightly more smouldering expression than Liam's.

It seems like Liam is truly the most content he's been in life right now, confirming his engagement to Maya Henry whilst appearing on Good Morning America.

He admitted they're both 'extremely happy' and also gushed about his son, Bear, starting school too!

No wonder he had that Friday feeling!

In conclusion to all of this, we think we need the boys to bring back mirror selfies, because they give everyone an insight into their daily business, and let's be honest, they age hilariously.

Ok, last one of Liam, we promise...

I hope you make this a weekly thing. I need more fetus Liam in my life pic.twitter.com/yoyjlXGYoH — dor dor␈❯❯❯❯ why🧍‍♀️ (@dorothysolonely) September 4, 2020

