Liam Payne Reveals One Direction Boys Sent Him ‘Wonderful’ Birthday Messages

Liam Payne received Happy Birthday messages from his 1D bandmates. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne received some “wonderful” birthday well-wishes from Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson when he turned 27.

Liam Payne’s appearance on Good Morning America hit One Direction fans right in the feels, as he not only confirmed his engagement to Maya Henry but also revealed the sweet birthday messages he received from his bandmates.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson made sure to mark their former co-star’s 27th birthday with a heartfelt message and Directioners’ are no doubt in tears over the texts – which we will sadly never see.

During a chat on Good Morning America before performing his latest single ‘Midnight’, Liam was quizzed on the topic fans go to bed dreaming about; a possible One Direction reunion.

Liam Payne also confirmed his engagement to Maya Henry. Picture: Getty

Carefully broaching the subject and refusing to crush our dreams, Liam said: “It feels amazing to be doing 10 years of anything really, especially to have the success level we’ve had.

“I’m really grateful the fans have stuck around and we still each of us have a career, which I think has been the most amazing thing out of all of it really.”

It was then Liam confirmed he and the boys are still in touch and that they sent him adorable birthday messages.

He added: “As far as reunions go I don’t know too much but I got wonderful, lovely birthday messages off of everyone which was really nice.”

Liam Payne received birthday messages from 1D. Picture: Getty

Moments earlier, Liam confirmed the news he’s engaged to girlfriend of two years Maya Henry.

He also revealed it’s been a week of milestones as his little boy Bear, three, whom he shares with ex Cheryl also started school.

