Liam Payne Reveals One Direction Boys Sent Him ‘Wonderful’ Birthday Messages

3 September 2020, 14:58

Liam Payne received Happy Birthday messages from his 1D bandmates
Liam Payne received Happy Birthday messages from his 1D bandmates. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne received some “wonderful” birthday well-wishes from Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson when he turned 27.

Liam Payne’s appearance on Good Morning America hit One Direction fans right in the feels, as he not only confirmed his engagement to Maya Henry but also revealed the sweet birthday messages he received from his bandmates.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson made sure to mark their former co-star’s 27th birthday with a heartfelt message and Directioners’ are no doubt in tears over the texts – which we will sadly never see.

Everything You Need To Know About Liam Payne And Maya Henry’s £3million Engagement Ring

During a chat on Good Morning America before performing his latest single ‘Midnight’, Liam was quizzed on the topic fans go to bed dreaming about; a possible One Direction reunion.

Liam Payne also confirmed his engagement to Maya Henry
Liam Payne also confirmed his engagement to Maya Henry. Picture: Getty

Carefully broaching the subject and refusing to crush our dreams, Liam said: “It feels amazing to be doing 10 years of anything really, especially to have the success level we’ve had.

“I’m really grateful the fans have stuck around and we still each of us have a career, which I think has been the most amazing thing out of all of it really.”

It was then Liam confirmed he and the boys are still in touch and that they sent him adorable birthday messages.

He added: “As far as reunions go I don’t know too much but I got wonderful, lovely birthday messages off of everyone which was really nice.”

Liam Payne received birthday messages from 1D
Liam Payne received birthday messages from 1D. Picture: Getty

Moments earlier, Liam confirmed the news he’s engaged to girlfriend of two years Maya Henry.

He also revealed it’s been a week of milestones as his little boy Bear, three, whom he shares with ex Cheryl also started school.

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez has launched Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Vows To Raise $100 Million For Mental Health With Rare Beauty Business

Harry Styles' tour would have been well underway by now

Harry Styles Photographer Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of His Show At The Forum

Liam Payne proposed to Maya Henry with a £3million ring

Everything You Need To Know About Liam Payne And Maya Henry’s £3million Engagement Ring

Liam Payne confirms he and Maya Henry are engaged

Liam Payne Confirms Engagement To Maya Henry In Good Morning America Interview

After We Collided included a surprise shot of Hardin's butt

After We Collided: Fans Are Living For Hardin's NSFW Butt Scene

TV & Film

Eat Out To Help Out Scheme is still available at some restaurants

Who Is Still Doing Eat Out To Help Out Scheme? A Complete List Of Restaurants

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor