Liam Payne Confirms Engagement To Maya Henry In Good Morning America Interview

3 September 2020, 14:32 | Updated: 3 September 2020, 14:42

Liam Payne confirms he and Maya Henry are engaged
Liam Payne confirms he and Maya Henry are engaged. Picture: Good Morning America/ Getty Images

Liam Payne has confirmed he and Maya Henry got engaged an interview with GMA, looking happier than ever and saying it's been a week of firsts as Bear started school!

Liam Payne has officially confirmed he is engaged to fiancée, Maya Henry, 20, during an interview with Good Morning America, saying they are happier than ever and warming the hearts of fans around the world in the process.

Everything You Need To Know About Liam Payne And Maya Henry’s £3million Engagement Ring

Upon being congratulated on being 'newly engaged' by the presenters, Liam said:

"Thank you, we're just really happy."

The 'Strip That Down' singer continued to say that life is moving fast for him, as his son, Bear, also started school this week!

He said: "The last week I've had a birthday, my son has gone to school for the first time today, so it feels like a lot of firsts for me actually, which is great!"

Elsewhere in the interview, the 'Bedroom Floor' singer said he'd had some lovely birthday messages from his One Direction bandmates whilst swerving any talk of a reunion, having recently commemorated a decade since the band formed.

"It feels amazing to be doing 10 years of anything really.. I'm just really grateful the fans have stuck around and we all still have careers."

"I got lovely birthday messages off of everyone, which was really nice."

Fans are over the moon to see the former 1D singer so happy in his life, taking to Twitter to say how much he deserves it and how reassuring it is to know the star is so content!

One fan wrote, "Love this man and sooo proud of him" and another said, "pls i love him sm he deserves that" and it's making us all warm inside having all these well wishes floating about!

News first broke last week Liam had popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, reportedly handing over an eye watering £3 million ring in the process, which makes us feel poor even to talk about.

Now he's confirmed it, we can finally let our imaginations run wild about what their lavish wedding will be like... and if any of the boys will be there, of course!

