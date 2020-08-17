Niall Horan Shares Gruesome Photo Of His Injured Foot On Instagram

Niall Horan shows his injured foot on Instagram. Picture: Niall Horan Instagram/Getty

Niall Horan has shared a picture of his foot to his 25 million fans on Instagram after injuring it last week.

Niall Horan has taken to his Instagram stories to show off the damage his foot sustained after injuring it last week... and it is likely to be one of the most bruised things you'll ever lay your eyes upon.

Yes, Niall's 25 million fans were able to tap on his Instagram story and be treated to a NSFW close up of his purple and blue foot. Before you scroll a tiny bit further, just be aware, it is pretty gross.

Niall Horan shared a photo of his bruised foot on Instagram. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

As you'd expect, the One Direction star's name trended in the UK as soon as the post was shared and fan's voiced both their concerns and their actual disgust at the close up (which is understandable... look at it!).

One fan wrote, 'I FINALLY GOT A NOTIF FOR NIALLS STORY AND I GET ALL EXCITED AND THEN I SEE THIS?????' with another adding, 'could’ve went my entire day without seeing nialls bruised foot'..

Niall has been finding it a little tricky to feel inspired to write new music recently, answering a fan who quizzed him on new music.

They asked: "Niall how is all the writing going?"

The Heartbreak Weather replied , "Sh*te" with the laughing emoji". We're here for the honesty.

