Inside Niall Horan's 'Never Grow Up' Lyrics & Why Its Left Fans Teary-Eyed

Inside Niall Horan's romantic lyrics. Picture: Getty/Niall Horan

By Savannah Roberts

The full lyrics to 'Never Grow Up' explained and what Niall Horan has said about the romantic ballad from 'The Show'.

Niall Horan's third solo album is finally here and 'The Show' is everything fans were expecting and more!

One song, in particular, has gotten everyone feeling sentimental, track four 'Never Grow Up', is a dreamy loved-up track that's perfect to soundtrack summer.

As Lovers discuss the newly dropped album on Twitter, there are countless posts praising Niall's lyricism in the mid-tempo ballad.

So, what is 'Never Grow Up' and what has Niall sad about the song? Here are the full lyrics explained...

Niall Horan sings about everlasting love. Picture: Getty

What is Niall Horan's 'Never Grow Up' about?

Soon after the release of 'The Show' on June 9, fans took to Twitter to discuss the musical declaration of love that is 'Never Grow Up'.

It didn't take long for it to come to light that Niall was actually inspired by his girlfriend Amelia Woolley's parents when penning the love-stricken ballad.

The One Direction alumnus appeared on PopBuzz's podcast Making The Album where he explained the deeper meaning of the fan-favourite song,

"I've watched my girlfriend's parents," the pop star said, "They're married for years, and they're obsessed with each other.

"And, that like getting drunk together, and just talking s*** and dancing around in the kitchen, and, you know– And all that kind of stuff and fighting with each other over. I laugh at their arguments. And I love that," Niall recounted his inspiration behind the song.

Niall spoke about his own parents' divorce and how he hopes to find everlasting love, in the track he sings about preserving the joy in a relationship: "Hope we grow old, but we never grow up."

Niall Horan was inspired by Amelia Woolley's parents. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan's 'Never Grow Up' full lyrics

[Intro]

Never, never, never

Never grow up (Grow up)

Never, never, never

Never grow up (Grow up)

Never grow up (Up)

Never, never, never

Never grow up (Up)

(La-la-la-la-la-la)

[Verse]

Never wanna be like them

Talkin' over coffee, but we say nothin'

Both of us forgettin' how we once were friends

In another life, mm

I nevеr wanna fall asleep

Feelin' like an ocean's in-between our sheets

Starin' at thе ceilin' with your back to me

Turnin' out the lights

[Chorus]

I hope we still dance like we're fallin' in love

Hope we still drink like we're back in the pub

Hope we grow old, but we never grow up

Hope we still fight over bands that we love

Hope we still cry 'cause we're laughin' too much

Hope we grow old, but we never grow up

We never grow up

[Post-chorus]

La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la

[Verse]

I think that we could be like that

Every single Sunday in our Sunday best

Laughin' over nothin' with a full wine glass

While I look in her eyes, mm

Oh, when I'm with you, yeah, it all makes sense

Never givin' up on our innocence

Every single night's on fire when we turnin' out the lights

[Chorus]

I hope we still dance like we're fallin' in love

Hope we still drink like we're back in the pub

Hope we grow old, but we never grow up

Hope we still fight over bands that we love

Hope we still cry 'cause we're laughin' too much

Hope we grow old, but we never grow up

And, yeah, we never grow up

[Post-Chorus]

La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la

[Chorus]

Hope we still dance like we're fallin' in love

Hope we still drink like we're back in the pub

Hope we grow old, but we never grow up, mm

Hope we still fight over bands that we love (Bands that we love)

Hope we still cry 'cause we're laughin' too much (Laughin' too much)

Hope we grow old, but we never grow up (Yeah, we never grow up)

And, yeah, we never grow up

[Post-Chorus]

La-la-la, la-la-la (Yeah, we never, ever, ever grow up)

La-la-la (Yeah, we never, ever, ever grow up)

La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la

[Outro]

Never, never, never

Never grow up (Grow up)

Never, never, never

Never grow up (Grow up)

Never grow up (Up)

Never, never, never

