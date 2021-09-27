Niall Horan Hangs Out With Girlfriend Amelia Woolley In Rare Video

27 September 2021, 12:55

Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley are the definition of couple goals in their rare video!
Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley are the definition of couple goals in their rare video! Picture: Ashe/YouTube/Getty
Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley made a brief appearance in Ashe’s latest YouTube vlog.

Niall Horan’s fans have been treated to a rare glimpse of his romance with his long-term girlfriend, Amelia Woolley.

The loved-up couple made a short appearance in a YouTube vlog posted by singer and collaborator of the former One Direction star, Ashe.

Niall Horan Steps Out For The First Time With Girlfriend Amelia Woolley

The American songstress shared a new video on her YouTube channel titled ‘Ashe’s London Diary’, where she showed fans behind-the-scenes of her trip to the capital, which she visited ahead of performing a string of shows.

Niall famously made an appearance during Ashe’s London gigs, which she also shared clips of in the vlog.

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley appeared in Ashe's latest vlog
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley appeared in Ashe's latest vlog. Picture: Getty
Amelia Woolley and Niall Horan started dating last year
Amelia Woolley and Niall Horan started dating last year. Picture: AmeliaWoolley/Instagram

Later on in the video, Ashe shared some sweet moments of her pals and crew hanging out after one of her shows, and she included a few seconds of Niall and Amelia adorably pulling faces at the camera!

Although their appearance in the vlog was super brief, fans were gushing over the couple all the same.

The short clip already has over 10K likes on Twitter, with many people sharing how cute the couple is in the rare clip.

“They’re so good together,” penned one fan.

“STOP I LOVE THEM TOGETHER,” another wrote, alongside crying emojis.

“They’re such a cute couple,” added a third, and we agree!

Niall and Amelia made their first public appearance together just a few weeks ago, making their relationship red carpet official at the Horan & Rose Gala - an event that celebrates the 'Slow Hands' singer's two passions; music and golf.

The couple is thought to have started dating around May 2020, before they went public with their relationship in August last year.

