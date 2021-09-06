Niall Horan Steps Out For The First Time With Girlfriend Amelia Woolley

6 September 2021, 12:57

Niall Horan makes his relationship with Amelia Woolley red carpet official
Niall Horan makes his relationship with Amelia Woolley red carpet official. Picture: Amelia Woolley/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Niall Horan makes his first public appearance with his long-term girlfriend and the pictures are too adorable!

Niall Horan has kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to his relationship with girlfriend Amelia Woolley but now he's made it red carpet official!

Niall Horan And Lizzo Just Made Us All Fangirl With Their NSFW Interview

The pair went public with their love in August of last year and have remained largely secretive ever since.

The One Direction alumn, 27, and the fashionista, 24, stepped out at Niall's very own gala over the weekend and they posed for the most adorable snaps.

Niall Hooran and Amelia Woolley attend the Horan & Rose Gala
Niall Hooran and Amelia Woolley attend the Horan & Rose Gala. Picture: Getty

On Friday, Niall hosted the Horan & Rose Gala at The Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire – an event that celebrated music and golf!

The designer shoe buyer posted a rare snap to the 'Gram of her cosying up to her beau on the red carpet.

The event marks the first occasion that the private pair have linked arm in arm, will they start making more public appearances? We hope so.

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley made it Instagram official last summer
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley made it Instagram official last summer. Picture: Amelia Woolley/Instagram

The photo is only the second that Amelia has posted since confirming her romance with the 'Our Song' musician.

During the Gala, the ex-Directioner even took to the stage to grace the event with a live performance... and he wasn't alone!

Niall performed 'Bruises' with fellow popstar and best mate, Lewis Capaldi.

Who is Niall Horan's girlfriend, Amelia Woolley?

Amelia is a fashion buyer from Birmingham with a first-class degree in Fashion Business.

The 24-year-old works for designer shoe brand Nicholas Kirkwood as a commercial assistant.

