Your Guide To Emma Corrin’s Steamy New Netflix Film Lady Chatterley’s Lover

2 September 2021, 17:18

Emma Corrin has been cast in Netflix's upcoming period drama Lady Chatterley's Lover
Emma Corrin has been cast in Netflix's upcoming period drama Lady Chatterley's Lover. Picture: Amazon/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Emma Corrin is set to star in Netflix’s new movie called Lady Chatterley’s Lover - here’s everything you need to know about the raunchy flick including the release date, cast and more.

Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover is set to be your next big obsession!

Emma Corrin recently wrapped filming on her upcoming movie My Policeman, which also stars Harry Styles and David Dawson, so fans are happy to hear she’s ready to throw herself into a brand new role.

With people already branding the film ‘just as steamy as Bridgerton’, it’s safe to say fans are dying to see what the flick will be all about.

All The Behind The Scenes Pictures Of Harry Styles And Emma Corrin Filming My Policeman

Want to know everything you can expect from Lady Chatterley’s Lover? We’ve got you covered.

Here are all the details on the new Netflix drama’s cast, release date, plot and more…

Emma Corrin has been cast as the lead in Lady Chatterley's Lover
Emma Corrin has been cast as the lead in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Picture: Alamy

What is Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover about?

The period drama is based on a novel by the same name, which was first published in 1928 - but it wasn't actually published in the UK until 1960.

The book follows Lady Constance Chatterley (Connie), who is the wife of Baronet Sir Clifford Chatterley.

Her husband is paralysed from the waist down due to a Great War injury, and she eventually begins to have an affair with the gamekeeper of their large English estate, Oliver Mellors.

Connie must then decide whether to continue her loveless marriage or to break free and continue a relationship with the man she’s having an affair with.

Lady Chatterley's Lover is based on a 1928 book by the same name
Lady Chatterley's Lover is based on a 1928 book by the same name. Picture: Amazon

Who has been cast in Lady Chatterley’s Lover?

Here’s a full list of the cast so far - all roles are yet to be confirmed:

Emma Corrin - Lady Chatterley

Jack O’Connell

Matthew Duckett

Jack O’Connell will star in Lady Chatterley's Lover
Jack O’Connell will star in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Picture: Alamy

Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date

There is yet to be a confirmed release date for Lady Chatterley’s Lover, but we’ll keep you updated on this page!

Is there a trailer for Lady Chatterley’s Lover yet?

As the film has only just been announced, it’s likely we’ll be waiting some time for the trailer.

Keep an eye out on this page for more info.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together?

Shawn Mendes

What pop stars are gracing the VMA stage this year/

Who Is Performing The MTV VMAs 2021? From Lil Nas X to Doja Cat

Fans can't stop talking about Chloe and Toby's date

Chloe And Toby Had The Most Relatable First Date Out Of The Villa

Regé-Jean Page is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend

Who Is Regé-Jean Page’s Girlfriend Emily Brown? Meet The Bridgerton Star's Actual Lover

Millie and Liam had their Love Island co-stars in hysterics as they recreated the talent show

Millie And Liam Hilariously Recreate Their Love Island Talent Show During Cast Night Out

All the details on Lil Nas X's upcoming debut record

Lil Nas X's Debut Album: Everything You Need To Know About 'Montero'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him