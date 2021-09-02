Your Guide To Emma Corrin’s Steamy New Netflix Film Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Emma Corrin has been cast in Netflix's upcoming period drama Lady Chatterley's Lover. Picture: Amazon/Alamy

By Capital FM

Emma Corrin is set to star in Netflix’s new movie called Lady Chatterley’s Lover - here’s everything you need to know about the raunchy flick including the release date, cast and more.

Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover is set to be your next big obsession!

Emma Corrin recently wrapped filming on her upcoming movie My Policeman, which also stars Harry Styles and David Dawson, so fans are happy to hear she’s ready to throw herself into a brand new role.

With people already branding the film ‘just as steamy as Bridgerton’, it’s safe to say fans are dying to see what the flick will be all about.

All The Behind The Scenes Pictures Of Harry Styles And Emma Corrin Filming My Policeman

Want to know everything you can expect from Lady Chatterley’s Lover? We’ve got you covered.

Here are all the details on the new Netflix drama’s cast, release date, plot and more…

Emma Corrin has been cast as the lead in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Picture: Alamy

What is Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover about?

The period drama is based on a novel by the same name, which was first published in 1928 - but it wasn't actually published in the UK until 1960.

The book follows Lady Constance Chatterley (Connie), who is the wife of Baronet Sir Clifford Chatterley.

Her husband is paralysed from the waist down due to a Great War injury, and she eventually begins to have an affair with the gamekeeper of their large English estate, Oliver Mellors.

Connie must then decide whether to continue her loveless marriage or to break free and continue a relationship with the man she’s having an affair with.

Lady Chatterley's Lover is based on a 1928 book by the same name. Picture: Amazon

Who has been cast in Lady Chatterley’s Lover?

Here’s a full list of the cast so far - all roles are yet to be confirmed:

Emma Corrin - Lady Chatterley

Jack O’Connell

Matthew Duckett

Jack O’Connell will star in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Picture: Alamy

Director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre's romance drama is a re-telling of the classic D.H. Lawrence novel about a married woman who engages in a torrid affair with the estate gamekeeper. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 18, 2021

Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date

There is yet to be a confirmed release date for Lady Chatterley’s Lover, but we’ll keep you updated on this page!

Is there a trailer for Lady Chatterley’s Lover yet?

As the film has only just been announced, it’s likely we’ll be waiting some time for the trailer.

Keep an eye out on this page for more info.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital