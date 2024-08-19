Taylor Swift Meets With Southport Victims Ahead Of Wembley Show

19 August 2024, 15:43 | Updated: 19 August 2024, 16:47

Taylor Swift met with some of the Southport attack victims before The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift met with some of the Southport attack victims before The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift gave two young fans affected by the Southport attack an evening they’ll treasure for ever, spending time with them before she took to the stage for her Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is known for her generosity and kindness and ahead of one of her Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium she met with some of the families affected by the tragic Southport attack that happened in July.

Sami Foster, the mum of two young Swifties, posted a TikTok of the encounter writing: “You drew stars around my scars. The biggest thank you to @TaylorSwift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all. Thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always.”

Multiple Taylor Swift fan accounts have shared the photos of the family’s sweet encounter with Taylor, claiming the girls were among the victims affected by the horrific stabbings at a Swift-themed dance class held in Southport on 29th July, where three children were killed and many were injured.

One person commented: “As a fellow Southport mum I adore this post. So happy the girls are recovering well.”

Taylor Swift met with victims of the Southport tragedy before her Wembley show
Taylor Swift met with victims of the Southport tragedy before her Wembley show. Picture: Getty

Sami posted the video on Sunday 18th August, after watching Taylor at Wembley as part of her final few Eras Tour shows in Europe before the final leg of her tour begins.

One of the young fans appeared to have a bandage on her arm with the lyric: “You drew stars around my scars,” from ‘Folklore’ song ‘Cardigan’.

In the video, a montage of the family’s photos with Taylor, Taylor’s mum Andrea is also seen hugging one of the girls.

Meanwhile, Taylor, dressed in her glittering show opening outfit, a sparkly bodysuit, posed for photos with the girls, holding them close as they met backstage.

She also had a photo with the family together, who matched in ’22’ t-shirts, the girls’ dad sweetly wearing one which read: “It’s me, hi, I’m the dad it’s me.”

After the tragic incident in Southport, Taylor shared a statement on social media the following day to pay tribute to those affected by the stabbings.

She said: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock.

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Chappell Roan 'Pink Pony Club' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan Explains The Emotional Meaning Behind Her 'Pink Pony Club' Lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter's Black Hair Is Breaking The Internet

Sabrina Carpenter's Black Hair Leaves Fans Stunned As Photos Go Viral

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album
Emily in Paris season 4 had fans obsessed with a 'Dancing in the Moonlight' cover

The Emily In Paris Season 4 Soundtrack Is As Dreamy As The Show’s Location

TV & Film

Hot On Capital

Maria Benkh and Tom Stroud partnered up in Love Is Blind UK 2024

Are Tom And Maria From Love Is Blind UK Still Together?

TV & Film

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And News

TV & Film

Freddie Powell and Cat Richards partnered up on Love Is Blind UK 2024

Are Freddie And Cat From Love Is Blind UK Still Together?

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Drake Bell Says He Would "Love" To Do A Drake & Josh Reboot

Drake Bell Teases A Drake & Josh Reboot That's "A Little Different"

TV & Film

Are Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn dating?

Doja Cat And Joseph Quinn Spark Dating Rumours Two Years After Noah Schnapp DM Drama

Freddie Powell stars in the 2024 season of Love is Blind UK

Who Is Freddie From Love Is Blind UK? Age, Job, Instagram, Height & More

TV & Film

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are said to be 'on and off'

Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Breakup?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's split was said to be 'a long time coming'

The Events That Led To Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury’s Split Revealed

Sam Klein had a facial transformation before appearing on Love Is Blind UK

Sam From Love Is Blind UK Documents Before And After Nose Job Transformation

TV & Film

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?

Kylie Jenner & Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Dating Timeline

TikTok's very demure and very mindful meme has gone viral

TikTok 'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Explained (In A Demure Way)

Borderlands is in cinemas now

Cate Blanchett And Gina Gershon On New Movie ‘Borderlands’

TV & Film

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

Ashley Park and Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman are dating

Ashley Park And Paul Forman's Relationship And How Long They've Been Dating

Get to know Love Is Blind's Maria

5 Facts On Maria From Love Is Blind UK Including Age, Job, Ethnicity & More

TV & Film

Harry Styles was spotted with Fred again..

Harry Styles Fuels Hopes For Fourth Album As He's Seen With Fred Again..

The iconic spots used to film Emily In Paris season 4

Where Was Emily In Paris Season 4 Filmed? All The Beautiful New Locations

TV & Film

Is there going to be a Emily In Paris season 5?

Will There Be A Emily In Paris Season 5?

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch