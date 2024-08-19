Taylor Swift Meets With Southport Victims Ahead Of Wembley Show

Taylor Swift met with some of the Southport attack victims before The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift gave two young fans affected by the Southport attack an evening they’ll treasure for ever, spending time with them before she took to the stage for her Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium.

Taylor Swift is known for her generosity and kindness and ahead of one of her Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium she met with some of the families affected by the tragic Southport attack that happened in July.

Sami Foster, the mum of two young Swifties, posted a TikTok of the encounter writing: “You drew stars around my scars. The biggest thank you to @TaylorSwift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all. Thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always.”

Multiple Taylor Swift fan accounts have shared the photos of the family’s sweet encounter with Taylor, claiming the girls were among the victims affected by the horrific stabbings at a Swift-themed dance class held in Southport on 29th July, where three children were killed and many were injured.

One person commented: “As a fellow Southport mum I adore this post. So happy the girls are recovering well.”

Taylor Swift met with victims of the Southport tragedy before her Wembley show. Picture: Getty

Sami posted the video on Sunday 18th August, after watching Taylor at Wembley as part of her final few Eras Tour shows in Europe before the final leg of her tour begins.

One of the young fans appeared to have a bandage on her arm with the lyric: “You drew stars around my scars,” from ‘Folklore’ song ‘Cardigan’.

In the video, a montage of the family’s photos with Taylor, Taylor’s mum Andrea is also seen hugging one of the girls.

Meanwhile, Taylor, dressed in her glittering show opening outfit, a sparkly bodysuit, posed for photos with the girls, holding them close as they met backstage.

She also had a photo with the family together, who matched in ’22’ t-shirts, the girls’ dad sweetly wearing one which read: “It’s me, hi, I’m the dad it’s me.”

After the tragic incident in Southport, Taylor shared a statement on social media the following day to pay tribute to those affected by the stabbings.

She said: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock.

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

