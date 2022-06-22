Stormzy Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Exeter

22 June 2022, 15:55

Stormzy received an honorary degree from the University of Exeter
Stormzy received an honorary degree from the University of Exeter. Picture: Alamy / University of Exeter/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Stormzy has followed in the footsteps of fellow musicians Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran in receiving an honorary degree.

Stormzy received an honorary degree from the University of Exeter on Tuesday, saying he’s ‘extremely blessed and grateful’ for the honour.

The degree was in recognition of the musician’s ‘outstanding achievement in the field of higher education, philanthropy and widening participation.”

Stormzy Surprises Fans After Crashing Their Wedding & The Photos Are So Wholesome

Taylor Swift Manifested Her Honorary Doctorate From NYU

The rapper gave a heartfelt speech at the ceremony, saying his mum – who was in the audience – always wanted him to go to university when he was younger.

Stormzy said he was 'extremely blessed and grateful' for the honour
Stormzy said he was 'extremely blessed and grateful' for the honour. Picture: Getty

He joked he was ‘going up in the world.’

“I couldn’t finish my speech without shouting out my mum who’s sitting there. It’s always been her biggest dream for me to go to university and graduate and become someone, so this feels like a full circle moment,” he said during his speech.

Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, set up the #Merky Foundation in 2020 and has pledged millions to tackle racial inequality and support justice reform and Black empowerment in the UK.

After launching the foundation he pledged to give away £10m over a decade to organisations fighting racial inequality across the UK.

He began by providing scholarships for Black students at the University of Cambridge.

In 2021 his foundation launched a partnership with HSBC UK to ensure a further 30 ’Stormzy scholars’ were funded over the next three years, including tuition fees and maintenance costs.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

Harry Styles is at the centre of rumours he's going to perform at Glastonbury

Is Harry Styles Going To Perform A Secret Set At Glastonbury?
Selena Gomez spoke out about feeling "ashamed"

Selena Gomez On Why She Felt 'Ashamed' By Revival Album Cover
Kate Bush has re-entered the charts because of Stranger Things

Kate Bush Thanks Fans For 'Running Up That Hill' Success 37 Years After Its Release
Celebrate Pride Month by listening to artists such as Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan, Lizzo and more

Pop Pride Playlist: Music To Accompany Your LGBTQI+ Celebrations This Month
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been working hard on her solo career just weeks after Little Mix's hiatus

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Teases Solo Career Away From Little Mix In Adorable Photo With Twin Babies

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo feature heavily on the soundtrack

The Summer I Turned Pretty Soundtrack: Hits From Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B And So Many More

TV & Film

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast and poster

What Age Rating Is The Summer I Turned Pretty?

TV & Film

Chloe Burrows talks about Love Island season 8

WATCH: Chloe Burrows Gives Love Island's 2022 Cast Her Stamp Of Approval
Love Island's Indiyah Polack

Love Island Indiyah Polack: Important Facts You Should Know

TV & Film

The Love Island cast around the firepit

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2022? All The Dumped Contestants

TV & Film

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett