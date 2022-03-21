Stormzy Surprises Fans After Crashing Their Wedding & The Photos Are So Wholesome

21 March 2022, 12:42

Stormzy crashed a fan's wedding in Manchester & the snaps are so wholesome
Stormzy crashed a fan's wedding in Manchester & the snaps are so wholesome. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Stormzy made a newlywed couple's day even more special after he joined their wedding celebrations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stormzy may have just given a Manchester couple the best wedding gift after he made a very unexpected appearance at their wedding.

The ‘Vossi Bop’ star stumbled across the wedding while heading back to his hotel in Manchester, ahead of his show at the weekend, where he stopped by to greet the guests.

In photos obtained by this publication, the newlyweds couldn’t look any happier to have Stormzy taking snaps with them on their big day - and we’re jealous, tbh!

Everything We Know About Stormzy's Third Album So Far: From Release Date To Features

Stormzy surprised fans after crashing their wedding in Manchester
Stormzy surprised fans after crashing their wedding in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

The 28-year-old rapper - real name Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr - made sure to make the couples’ wedding day a special one to remember as he interacted with the guests in a series of smiley selfies.

Stormzy is currently on his postponed ‘Heavy Is The Head’ tour, which has already been met with a lot of praise from concert-goers.

Although the ‘Own It’ star is no longer on social media, fans have been sure to share updates about his tour online.

Stormzy is currently on his 'Heavy Is The Head' tour
Stormzy is currently on his 'Heavy Is The Head' tour. Picture: Alamy

For one, Stormzy shared a big announcement during the first night of his tour, confirming he’s releasing new music this year!

He played a video to the crowd confiding rumours that he’d been working on new bops, saying in the clip: “This is the album of my dreams. This album is deeper than man could ever imagine. I’m free."

Stormzy went on to say that the project is available to preorder - and although there’s no release date as of yet, fans are definitely buzzing to be treated to some new tracks from him this year!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

ITV and STV are joining together to stage a concert for Ukraine

Concert For Ukraine: Who Is Performing, How To Watch & Ticket Info

Bridgerton fans are all asking the same thing...

Fans Are All Wondering The Same Thing About Bridgerton's Second Season

Shawn Mendes spoke about his break-up with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Camila Cabello Break-Up: "I Am On My Own"

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

A video of Zendaya reacting to her alleged net worth has gone viral

Zendaya Has The Most Priceless Reaction After Googling Her Net Worth

Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend Jordan Stephens?

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship

Little Mix

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star