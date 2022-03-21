Stormzy Surprises Fans After Crashing Their Wedding & The Photos Are So Wholesome

Stormzy crashed a fan's wedding in Manchester & the snaps are so wholesome. Picture: Alamy

Stormzy made a newlywed couple's day even more special after he joined their wedding celebrations.

Stormzy may have just given a Manchester couple the best wedding gift after he made a very unexpected appearance at their wedding.

The ‘Vossi Bop’ star stumbled across the wedding while heading back to his hotel in Manchester, ahead of his show at the weekend, where he stopped by to greet the guests.

In photos obtained by this publication, the newlyweds couldn’t look any happier to have Stormzy taking snaps with them on their big day - and we’re jealous, tbh!

Stormzy surprised fans after crashing their wedding in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

The 28-year-old rapper - real name Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr - made sure to make the couples’ wedding day a special one to remember as he interacted with the guests in a series of smiley selfies.

Stormzy is currently on his postponed ‘Heavy Is The Head’ tour, which has already been met with a lot of praise from concert-goers.

Although the ‘Own It’ star is no longer on social media, fans have been sure to share updates about his tour online.

Stormzy is currently on his 'Heavy Is The Head' tour. Picture: Alamy

For one, Stormzy shared a big announcement during the first night of his tour, confirming he’s releasing new music this year!

He played a video to the crowd confiding rumours that he’d been working on new bops, saying in the clip: “This is the album of my dreams. This album is deeper than man could ever imagine. I’m free."

Stormzy went on to say that the project is available to preorder - and although there’s no release date as of yet, fans are definitely buzzing to be treated to some new tracks from him this year!

