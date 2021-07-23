How One Direction Fans Are Celebrating 11 Years Of The Iconic Group

Fans are celebrating 11 years of 1D. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

One Direction’s 11-year anniversary is today (Friday 23 July) and yes we’re already crying.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were formed a whole 11 years ago on The X Factor and it’s making us all feel very old.

After last year’s milestone anniversary, where the boys released a highlights video of the band’s best moments, fans are just as emotional this time around.

In 2020 Directioners had full-on (virtual) parties, complete with themed-cakes, balloons and of course every single one of their albums on repeat.

One Direction were formed in 2011. Picture: Getty

This year, it’s a similar occasion, with one fan declaring they stocked up on 1D party supplies once again.

A number of fans also had streaming parties, reminiscing the group’s five albums from start to finish.

The virtual party saw thousands of fans tune in to look back at the boys’ journey, while others chose to watch their documentary movie This Is Us.

tell me how has it been 11! years?! i'm having a 1D streaming party rn and idk if i have to scream out loud or cry #11YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/6jNDGs40sj — marit (@1DMichaels) July 23, 2021

You and me got a whole lot of history…



11 years ago today, five boys who auditioned as solo artists, were put together in a group during the XFactor Bootcamps. That was the start of One Direction, one of the greatest bands in the history of music. #11YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/qrVaYTG370 — HL Daily Promo (@HLDPromo) July 23, 2021

i’m gonna stock up on party supplies in case #11YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/yZnBuT3bHG — ᴀɴɴɪᴋᴀ (@teatimewannika) July 20, 2021

One fan tweeted: “One Direction's 11th Anniversary Virtual Party with co-directioners!!!”

“OH YAS!! THIS IS US WATCH PARTY!!!” Shared another.

OH YAS!! THIS IS US WATCH PARTY!!!#11YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/XHWCLnFQL0 — Tropical Harold™ : 11 years of 1D☘ (@sunflwrsinapril) July 23, 2021

One Direction went on hiatus back in 2016 after Zayn left the band, and since then fans have held onto hope they’d eventually reunite.

Each of the boys’ solo careers have been incredibly successful but that won’t stop us manifesting their comeback.

