Liam Payne Praising Niall Horan For Getting Vaccinated Shows They’re Still Supportive Besties

Liam Payne praised Niall Horan for getting vaccinated. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram / Getty

Liam Payne and his One Direction bandmates continue to be incredibly supportive of each other in everything they do.

The One Direction lads Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles frequently make sure to publicly congratulate each other on their milestones, no matter how big or small.

As well as supporting their musical achievements, the boys also reach out when their bandmates have personal updates.

So when Liam heard Niall got his Covid-19 vaccination, he gave him a virtual pat on the back.

Liam Payne and Niall Horan have remained good friends. Picture: Getty

During an Instagram Q&A Liam said: “Niall got vaccinated? Well done, Niall!”

Liam also mentioned Louis Tomlinson, saying one fan’s comment “reminded him to give him a call.”

“Niall got vaccinated? Well done, Niall!” - Liam Payne talking about Niall Horan via his instagram live. — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) July 6, 2021

He later spilled on his next album, which fans have dubbed ‘LP2’.

The ‘Strip That Down’ singer didn’t give too much away but he did say it’s “going really well.”

