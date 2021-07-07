Liam Payne Praising Niall Horan For Getting Vaccinated Shows They’re Still Supportive Besties

7 July 2021, 11:12

Liam Payne praised Niall Horan for getting vaccinated
Liam Payne praised Niall Horan for getting vaccinated. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram / Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne and his One Direction bandmates continue to be incredibly supportive of each other in everything they do.

The One Direction lads Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles frequently make sure to publicly congratulate each other on their milestones, no matter how big or small.

As well as supporting their musical achievements, the boys also reach out when their bandmates have personal updates.

Liam Payne Reaches Out To Ex Maya Henry In Cryptic Post Hinting Split Was A 'Mistake’

So when Liam heard Niall got his Covid-19 vaccination, he gave him a virtual pat on the back.

Liam Payne and Niall Horan have remained good friends
Liam Payne and Niall Horan have remained good friends. Picture: Getty

During an Instagram Q&A Liam said: “Niall got vaccinated? Well done, Niall!”

Liam also mentioned Louis Tomlinson, saying one fan’s comment “reminded him to give him a call.”

He later spilled on his next album, which fans have dubbed ‘LP2’.

The ‘Strip That Down’ singer didn’t give too much away but he did say it’s “going really well.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena

Selena Gomez Fans Urge Singer To Share Un-Retouched Bikini Photos On Her Grid

Lucinda Strafford from Love Island dated footballer Aaron Connolly

Love Island Lucinda Strafford’s Footballer Ex Boyfriend Aaron Connolly & When They Dated

Halsey announces her fourth studio album to follow 'Manic'

Halsey Posts Artwork And Release Date For New Album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'

Halsey's new album cover has fans thinking she's given birth

Has Halsey Had Her Baby? New Album Cover Celebrates ‘Bodies & Breastfeeding’

Atomic Kitten have officially released their remixed 'Whole Again' single 'Southgate You're The One (Football's Coming Home Again)'

Atomic Kitten’s ‘Whole Again’ Southgate Lyrics You Need To Know Because ‘Football’s Coming Home Again’
Emma Corrin updates their pronouns and talks gender identity

The Crown's Emma Corrin Changes Pronouns To She/They After Opening Up About Non-Binary Journey

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills