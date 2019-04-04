Jessie J And Channing Tatum Have Late Night Pool Party With Friends As They Continue Singer’s Birthday Celebrations

4 April 2019, 16:17

Jessie J and Channing Tatum haven’t stopped celebrating the pop star’s 31st birthday as their surprise relationship continues to heat up.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum started dating in October last year but in recent weeks the couple’s romance has gone from strength to strength, with each of them even posting about one another on social media on a regular basis.

After celebrating Jessie’s 31st birthday early in the UK, the couple continued the celebrations during their romantic getaway to Mexico, with Jessie hosting a pool party surrounded by her close friends and of course Channing.

Channing Tatum Gushes Over His 'Baby' Jessie J On 31st Birthday & Says She's 'Blessed' His Life

Jessie J and Channing Tatum performed a synchronised swimming routine
Jessie J and Channing Tatum performed a synchronised swimming routine. Picture: Getty / Jessie J/Instagram

As they larked about by the swimming pool late at night, the pals decided to perform a synchronised swimming routine, with Jessie and Channing leading the performance.

Jessie shared their performance on Instagram Stories, with each of them laughing as they attempted to elegantly dive to the side.

The couple have been soaking up the sun on a group holiday, accompanied by Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo, as well as their two daughters. Channing’s daughter Everly – whom he shares with ex wife Jenna Dewan – is also said to be on the trip.

Channing Tatum posted this picture of Jessie J on her birthday
Channing Tatum posted this picture of Jessie J on her birthday. Picture: Channing Tatum/Instagram

Days before, Channing marked Jessie’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post in which he called the ‘Do It Like A Dude’ singer “so very special”.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Channing Tatum And Jessie J

More Music News

See more More Music News

Justin Bieber shared a selfie during a therapy session

Justin Bieber Shares Glimpse Into Therapy Session: 'It's Cool To Have A Healthy Mind'
Dua Lipa Second Album

Dua Lipa's New Album: Everything We Know Including Release Date, Collaborations, Tracklist & Title
Zara Larsson stans Ariana Grande and Normani

WATCH: Zara Larsson's Obsessed With Ariana Grande & Normani On 'Sweetener' Tour
Fans have a lot of questions about Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet's 'Monopoly' track

Ariana Grande 'Monopoly' Lyrics: Ari's New Song With Victoria Monet Decoded – Including 'Who Is Eric Vetro?'
Shawn Mendes has come a long way since his brace-smile selfies

Shawn Mendes’ Epic Rockstar Transformation Through The Years

Hot On Capital

North West pretended Kim Kardashian was dead.

Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Pretended Her Mum Was Dead For April Fool’s Day
Zendaya and Jacob Elordi star in HBO's Euphoria

Euphoria Trailer: Jacob Elordi & Zendaya Star In Drake Produced HBO Show

TV & Film

Amber Turner is still in love with ex Dan Edgar

TOWIE’s Amber Turner ‘Still In Love’ With Dan Edgar – As He Begins New Romance With Chloe Sims

TV & Film

Joe Jonas posts hilarious photo of Sophie Turner and Jack Gleeson

Joe Jonas 'Jealous' As Fiancée Sophie Turner Poses With King Joffrey At Game Of Thrones Premiere

TV & Film

Ariana Grande has been confirmed as the headliner of Coachella 2019.

Ariana Grande Headlining Coachella 2019: News, Updates, Tickets & How To Watch

Ariana Grande

Dani Dyer has been feeling emotional following her split from Jack Fincham

Love Island's Dani Dyer Gets Emotional Over Fans’ Support Following Split From Jack Fincham