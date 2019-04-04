Jessie J And Channing Tatum Have Late Night Pool Party With Friends As They Continue Singer’s Birthday Celebrations

Jessie J and Channing Tatum haven’t stopped celebrating the pop star’s 31st birthday as their surprise relationship continues to heat up.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum started dating in October last year but in recent weeks the couple’s romance has gone from strength to strength, with each of them even posting about one another on social media on a regular basis.

After celebrating Jessie’s 31st birthday early in the UK, the couple continued the celebrations during their romantic getaway to Mexico, with Jessie hosting a pool party surrounded by her close friends and of course Channing.

Channing Tatum Gushes Over His 'Baby' Jessie J On 31st Birthday & Says She's 'Blessed' His Life

Jessie J and Channing Tatum performed a synchronised swimming routine. Picture: Getty / Jessie J/Instagram

As they larked about by the swimming pool late at night, the pals decided to perform a synchronised swimming routine, with Jessie and Channing leading the performance.

Jessie shared their performance on Instagram Stories, with each of them laughing as they attempted to elegantly dive to the side.

The couple have been soaking up the sun on a group holiday, accompanied by Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo, as well as their two daughters. Channing’s daughter Everly – whom he shares with ex wife Jenna Dewan – is also said to be on the trip.

Channing Tatum posted this picture of Jessie J on her birthday. Picture: Channing Tatum/Instagram

Days before, Channing marked Jessie’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post in which he called the ‘Do It Like A Dude’ singer “so very special”.

