Channing Tatum Gushes Over His 'Baby' Jessie J On 31st Birthday & Says She's 'Blessed' His Life

Channing Tatum wishes his 'baby' Jessie J a happy birthday. Picture: Splash News/Instagram @channingtatum

Jessie J just celebrated her 31st birthday and her bae Channing Tatum was the first to post a heartfelt message about her blessing our 'eyes, ears, hearts and lives.'

Channing Tatum has gushed about his girlfriend Jessie J in a heartfelt birthday message to his 'baby' as the 'Pricetag' singer turned 31 where he says she's blessed his and all of our lives.

Jessie J & Channing Tatum Are Reportedly Planning To Get Married

The 38-year-old Magic Mike star took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to his girlfriend, proving once and for all that he and Jessie are done with being lowkey about their relationship.

He wrote: "Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire."

"You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you."

"You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

Despite the fact the pair have been together for almost six months and are rumoured to be talking about marriage, many still don't even know they're dating and commented under his photo, which has over half a million likes.

People are confused at discovering Jessie J and Channing Tatum are dating. Picture: Instagram/@Channing tatum

This isn't the first time that Channing has fangirled over his pop star girlfriend, having watched her perform at the Royal Albert Hall back in November 2018 and couldn't contain how moved he was with her performance.

He wrote: "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

When did Channing and Jenna Dewan split up?

Channing announced last April that he and his now ex-wife Jenna were getting divorced after nine years of marriage, with multiple sources saying they became 'more like friends' and were living separate lives.

The pair first met when they starred alongside each other in Step Up, back in 2006 and have a daughter, Everly, together.

When did Channing and Jessie J fist start dating?

After announcing his separation in April, not a whole lot was heard until rumours started swirling that they were an item, and someone on twitter, according to Cosmopolitan, spotted them playing crazy golf.

Fast forward to October, Jessie J was supporting Channing at his Magic Mike XXL live show and vice versa with her performance at the Royal Albert Hall, and things have been going swimmingly ever since!

