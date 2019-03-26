Jessie J & Channing Tatum Are Reportedly Planning To Get Married

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are apparently planning to get married. Picture: PA images

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are planning to get married, according to reports.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum only went public with their relationship a few months.

However, the pair are apparently already talking about the future and are reportedly planning to get married.

A source told New! Magazine: "Jessie and Channing’s relationship has been going from strength to strength lately, which has really taken their friends by surprise.

"In fact, things have got so serious they’ve even discussed getting hitched, which isn’t too surprising when you consider that Channing is a really mature guy who knows exactly what he wants.

"He’s been married before so it’s not a scary topic for him and he’s certainly not afraid of commitment, while Jessie has been desperate to find The One for some time now after a few failed relationships, and she thinks Channing could be him. She’s pinching herself she’s so happy."

Channing Tatum was previously married to actress Jenna Dewan who he met on the set of ‘Step Up’. However, the pair decided to go their separate ways after nine years. They share a daughter together.

Jessie J previously revealed she is unable to have children naturally during a concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Channing was in the audience at the time and later took to Instagram to gush over how she’d ‘poured her heart out on stage’.

Although Jessie is from London, she is apparently keen to tie the knot in California.

The source added: "Although Jessie prides herself on being a down-to-earth London girl, she would be really tempted to tie the knot in some idyllic location in California, so a lot of their celebrity guests could attend."