Channing Tatum Gushes Over Jessie J's Singing, 'Confirming' Their Relationship

Channing Tatum went to support Jessie J during her London leg of the Rose Tour at the Royal Albert Hall and couldn't stop himself gushing about her talent to his 17 million followers, and now we're pretty much convinced they're in a relationship...

Everyone has been dying to find out if Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially in a relationship and it seems pretty official now that he's gushed over her Royal Albert Hall performance on Instagram.

Jessie J Supports Boyfriend Channing Tatum At The Premiere Of 'Magic Mike Live'

The 22 Jump Street actor couldn't help but praise Jessie's performance, letting his 17 million followers know how 'special' the 'Bang Bang' singer is, saying:

"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

He also posted an Instagram story of her mid-performance, captioning it 'she went off tonight' and honestly we need to know where we can find our very own Channing Tatum cheerleader

After the 30-year-old star supported Channing at the launch of 'Magic Mike Live', posting to her story: "Congratulations @channingtatum what a show.... Ladies and Gentlemen you don't want to miss this" he was pictured leaving her place, and people are all but convinced the superstar pair are in a relationship.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Music News