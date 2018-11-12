Jessie J Supports Boyfriend Channing Tatum At The Premiere Of 'Magic Mike Live'

12 November 2018, 08:17

Jessie J and Channing Tatum
Jessie J and Channing Tatum. Picture: Instagram

Jessie J posted a supportive message for her reported boyfriend Channing Tatum at the premiere of the new 'Magic Mike Live' stage show.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum's relationship seems to have taken another step in the right direction after the 'Price Tag' songstress posted of support for the hunky a-lister.

There has been speculation over whether or not the gorgeous pair are actually an item however Jessie's post confirming she attended Channing's 'Magic Mike Live' show in London has only further fuelled the rumours!

The 'Magic Mike Live' premiere was also attended by the icons that are Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson who even got to meet the cast of the show afterwards.

One of the dancers on the show, Patrick Packing posted some snaps with the models backstage.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson meet the cast of Magic Mike Live
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson meet the cast of Magic Mike Live. Picture: Instagram

