Jessie J Supports Boyfriend Channing Tatum At The Premiere Of 'Magic Mike Live'

Jessie J and Channing Tatum. Picture: Instagram

Jessie J posted a supportive message for her reported boyfriend Channing Tatum at the premiere of the new 'Magic Mike Live' stage show.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum's relationship seems to have taken another step in the right direction after the 'Price Tag' songstress posted of support for the hunky a-lister.

There has been speculation over whether or not the gorgeous pair are actually an item however Jessie's post confirming she attended Channing's 'Magic Mike Live' show in London has only further fuelled the rumours!

.@JessieJ supports boyfriend @ChanningTatum at Magic Mike Live opening night in London. pic.twitter.com/N00aKOFG7c — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 11, 2018

The 'Magic Mike Live' premiere was also attended by the icons that are Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson who even got to meet the cast of the show afterwards.

One of the dancers on the show, Patrick Packing posted some snaps with the models backstage.

