Jessie J Reveals She ‘Can’t Ever’ Have Children Naturally

She opened up while on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: instagram

Jessie J has opened up about her fertility struggles, revealing she ‘can’t ever’ have children naturally.

The 30-year-old singer made the admission while on stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night.

She’s written a song, titled ‘Four Letter Word’ to ‘give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard.’

Jessie J Supports Boyfriend Channing Tatum At The Premiere Of 'Magic Mike Live'

According to reports, she said: “I was told four years ago that I can’t ever have children.

“I don’t tell you guys for sympathy because I’m one of millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this.

“It can’t be something that defines us but I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard.

“So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song.”

Jessie’s rumoured new boyfriend, Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, was in the crowd during the heartfelt performance and he later took to Instagram to gush over how she had ‘poured her heart out on stage’.