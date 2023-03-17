Harry Styles, Lizzo And Raye Among The Stars Nominated For The Global Awards 2023

The biggest stars of music and entertainment will be crowned the winners of the Global Awards 2023, on 31st March.

The shortlist for The Global Awards 2023, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment, have been announced.

British superstar Harry Styles continues his path to world domination, receiving five nominations across four categories, followed by breakthrough artist Aitch who received four nominations and Sam Fender and George Ezra, who are nominated in three categories

Other shortlisted artists include Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, D-Block Europe, Mimi Webb, RAYE, Stormzy, Tom Grennan and Wet Leg.

Shortlisted podcasts include ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, ‘The Wittering Whitehalls’ with Michael and Hilary Whitehall, who attempt to solve everyday problems, and ‘The News Agents’ hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

The Classical category includes the legendary film music composer John Williams, who celebrated his 90th birthday last year. Sister and brother Isata and Sheku Kanneh-Mason both receive a nomination for best classical artist.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 SHORTLIST NOMINEES

(Categories judged by industry panel)

Best Song

  • Aitch – 'Baby' (Feat. Ashanti)
  • Beyoncé – 'Break My Soul'
  • Fireboy Dml & Ed Sheeran – 'Peru'
  • George Ezra – 'Green Green Grass'
  • Harry Styles – 'As It Was'
  • Harry Styles – 'Late Night Talking'
  • The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber – 'Stay'
  • Lewis Capaldi – 'Forget Me'
  • Lizzo – 'About Damn Time'
  • Lizzo – '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)'
  • Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'
  • Mimi Webb - 'House On Fire'
  • Raye, 070 Shake – 'Escapism.'
  • Sam Smith – 'Unholy' (Feat. Kim Petras)
  • Taylor Swift – 'Anti-hero'

Best Social Trended Song

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - 'I’m Good' (Blue)
  • Joji – 'Glimpse Of Us'
  • Jvke – 'Golden Hour'
  • Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'
  • Miguel – 'Sure Thing'
  • Nicky Youre, Dazy - 'Sunroof'
  • Raye, 070 Shake – 'Escapism'.
  • Rema & Selena Gomez – 'Calm Down'
  • Steve Lacy – 'Bad Habit'
  • Sza – 'Kill Bill'

Best Group

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • D-Block Europe
  • Coldplay
  • Muse
  • Red Hot Chilli Peppers
  • Wet Leg

Best Male

  • Aitch
  • Calvin Harris
  • George Ezra
  • Harry Styles
  • KSI
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Sam Fender
  • Stormzy
  • Tom Grennan

Best Female

  • Anne-Marie
  • Becky Hill
  • Beyoncé
  • Lizzo
  • Meghan Trainor
  • Mimi Webb
  • P!NK
  • RAYE
  • Sza
  • Taylor Swift

Best Podcast

  • My Therapist Ghosted Me
  • That Peter Crouch Podcast
  • The News Agents
  • The Rest is Politics
  • The Wittering Whitehalls

Best British Act

  • Anne-marie
  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harris
  • Harry Styles
  • Joel Corry
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Mimi Webb
  • Raye
  • Sam Fender
  • Sam Smith
  • Stormzy
  • Tom Grennan

Best Classical Artist

  • Abel Selaocoe
  • Alison Balsom
  • Isata Kanneh-mason
  • Lang Lang
  • Ludovico Einaudi
  • Nicola Benedetti
  • Sheku Kanneh-mason

Mass Appeal

  • Beyoncé
  • Coldplay
  • Elton John
  • George Ezra
  • Harry Styles
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • P!nk

Best Hip Hop Or R&B

  • Aitch
  • Arrdee
  • Beyoncé
  • Burna Boy
  • Central Cee
  • D-block Europe
  • Dave
  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • Fireboy Dml
  • Flo
  • Raye
  • Stormzy

Best Indie Act

  • Blink-182
  • Florence + The Machine
  • Kasabian
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Sam Fender

Best Dance Act

  • Bru-c
  • Clementine Douglas
  • David Guetta
  • Eliza Rose
  • Fred Again..
  • Lf System
  • Luude
  • PinkPantheress
  • The Blessed Madonna
  • Tiësto

Rising Star

  • Bru-c
  • Flo
  • Jvke
  • Lf System
  • PinkPantheress
  • Sam Ryder
  • Wet Leg

Most Played Song

  • Awarded to the artist responsible for the most played song on Global’s stations in 2023

The winners will be announced on-air on Capital on Friday 31st March.

