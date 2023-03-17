Harry Styles, Lizzo And Raye Among The Stars Nominated For The Global Awards 2023
17 March 2023, 06:50
The biggest stars of music and entertainment will be crowned the winners of the Global Awards 2023, on 31st March.
British superstar Harry Styles continues his path to world domination, receiving five nominations across four categories, followed by breakthrough artist Aitch who received four nominations and Sam Fender and George Ezra, who are nominated in three categories
Other shortlisted artists include Anne-Marie,Becky Hill, D-Block Europe, Mimi Webb, RAYE, Stormzy, Tom Grennan and Wet Leg.
Shortlisted podcasts include ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, ‘The Wittering Whitehalls’ with Michael and Hilary Whitehall, who attempt to solve everyday problems,and ‘The News Agents’ hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.
The Classical category includes the legendary film music composer John Williams, who celebrated his 90th birthday last year. Sister and brother Isata and Sheku Kanneh-Mason both receive a nomination for best classical artist.
THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023SHORTLIST NOMINEES
(Categories judged by industry panel)
Best Song
Aitch – 'Baby' (Feat. Ashanti)
Beyoncé – 'Break My Soul'
Fireboy Dml & Ed Sheeran – 'Peru'
George Ezra – 'Green Green Grass'
Harry Styles – 'As It Was'
Harry Styles – 'Late Night Talking'
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber – 'Stay'
Lewis Capaldi – 'Forget Me'
Lizzo – 'About Damn Time'
Lizzo – '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)'
Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'
Mimi Webb - 'House On Fire'
Raye, 070 Shake – 'Escapism.'
Sam Smith – 'Unholy' (Feat. Kim Petras)
Taylor Swift – 'Anti-hero'
Best Social Trended Song
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - 'I’m Good' (Blue)
Joji – 'Glimpse Of Us'
Jvke – 'Golden Hour'
Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'
Miguel – 'Sure Thing'
Nicky Youre, Dazy - 'Sunroof'
Raye, 070 Shake – 'Escapism'.
Rema & Selena Gomez – 'Calm Down'
Steve Lacy – 'Bad Habit'
Sza – 'Kill Bill'
Best Group
Arctic Monkeys
D-Block Europe
Coldplay
Muse
Red Hot Chilli Peppers
Wet Leg
Best Male
Aitch
Calvin Harris
George Ezra
Harry Styles
KSI
Lewis Capaldi
Liam Gallagher
Sam Fender
Stormzy
Tom Grennan
Best Female
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Meghan Trainor
Mimi Webb
P!NK
RAYE
Sza
Taylor Swift
Best Podcast
My Therapist Ghosted Me
That Peter Crouch Podcast
The News Agents
The Rest is Politics
The Wittering Whitehalls
Best British Act
Anne-marie
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Harry Styles
Joel Corry
Lewis Capaldi
Mimi Webb
Raye
Sam Fender
Sam Smith
Stormzy
Tom Grennan
Best Classical Artist
Abel Selaocoe
Alison Balsom
Isata Kanneh-mason
Lang Lang
Ludovico Einaudi
Nicola Benedetti
Sheku Kanneh-mason
Mass Appeal
Beyoncé
Coldplay
Elton John
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
P!nk
Best Hip Hop Or R&B
Aitch
Arrdee
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Central Cee
D-block Europe
Dave
Doja Cat
Drake
Fireboy Dml
Flo
Raye
Stormzy
Best Indie Act
Blink-182
Florence + The Machine
Kasabian
Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Sam Fender
Best Dance Act
Bru-c
Clementine Douglas
David Guetta
Eliza Rose
Fred Again..
Lf System
Luude
PinkPantheress
The Blessed Madonna
Tiësto
Rising Star
Bru-c
Flo
Jvke
Lf System
PinkPantheress
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
Most Played Song
Awarded to the artist responsible for the most played song on Global’s stations in 2023
The winners will be announced on-air on Capital on Friday 31st March.