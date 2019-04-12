Demi Lovato Unveils Brand New Look After Chopping Hair Into A Chic Bob

12 April 2019, 13:56

Demi Lovato has given herself a whole new look, ditching her long wavy tresses for a chic blunt bob.

Demi Lovato has swapped her long ombre locks for a stylish shorter ‘do, and if her recent social media posts are anything to go by the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer is obsessed with her new style.

Unveiling the change on Instagram Stories, Demi shared a before and after picture before posting a series of short videos as she flicked her new choppy locks around her shoulders.

Ariana Grande Confirms She Checks In On Demi Lovato Every Day

Demi Lovato has chopped her hair into a sleek, short bob
Demi Lovato has chopped her hair into a sleek, short bob. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Alongside her ‘before’ snap, Demi wrote: “This was without extensions y’all! It got so long".

She then captioned the ‘after’ selfie: “New hair, who dis?”

Demi’s fans of course love her new look, with one person writing on Twitter: “Demi Lovato cut her hair and I’m screaming! I love it.”

Demi Lovato had long ombré locks before getting the chop
Demi Lovato had long ombré locks before getting the chop. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram
Demi Lovato now has a sleek, blunt bob
Demi Lovato now has a sleek, blunt bob. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

“Demi Lovato’s new hair is amazing! And I love it,” tweeted another person, as a third gushed: “My queen cut her hair and it looks so good. Go off sis.”

The singer’s transformation comes weeks after claims the pop star checked back into rehab, seven months after being hospitalised after a drug overdose at her home in LA.

