Molly-Mae Hague Speaks Proudly About Parents And Sister's 'Very Different' Jobs

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her family life during The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

Molly-Mae Hague got candid about her family life and what it was like growing up in Hitchin, Hertfordshire when she was younger.

The 22-year-old appeared on The Diary Of A CEO podcast with host Steven Bartlett where she opened up about her parents and her older sister, Zoe.

Speaking about how different their jobs are compared to hers, Molly-Mae gushed about how proud she is of her sister, who’s in the army.

The former Love Islander said: “I have one sister, she’s actually in the army. She’s three years older than me.”

Molly-Mae continued: “People are always shocked when I say I have a sister who’s in the army because obviously, it’s so, so different to what I do.

“But I’m actually really proud of that, I never really say that but I am super proud that she is who she is and we’ve grown up to be such different people.”

She then went on to add how proud she is of her mum and dad, who are both police officers.

The YouTube vlogger continued: “Both parents were in the police, so that was interesting growing up. [That’s] something else that I’m really proud of actually, having two parents that are police officers because I quite liked it at school; being known as the police officers’ kid."

“I kind of liked it, no one really messed with me," she added.

Recalling a moment in particular that she remembers from her school days, Molly-Mae told the story of when her dad shut down a party she was at.

“Even at parties,” Molly-Mae explained while laughing, “I remember one time my dad actually showed up to shut a party down that I was at.

“It was that kind of thing, having parents as police officers. But I didn’t mind it.”

