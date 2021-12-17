Molly-Mae Hague Defended By Fans After Comments About Money & Friendships Divide Internet

Molly-Mae Hague's fans jumped to her defence over her comments about friendship sparked a debate
Molly-Mae Hague's fans jumped to her defence over her comments about friendship sparked a debate. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Fans of Molly-Mae Hague have been defending her after her recent comments about friendship left the internet divided.

Molly-Mae Hague recently got candid about her personal life and business ventures while appearing on the podcast, The Diary Of A Ceo with Steven Bartlett.

The former Love Island star has become one of the most successful stars from the show while managing to veer away from reality TV life.

Molly-Mae has become the creative director for PrettyLittleThing UK and Europe, had an array of brand deals, started her own fake tan company and grown a massive following on Instagram and YouTube since appearing on the show in 2019.

During her chat on the podcast, Molly-Mae admitted that her business-focused lifestyle has left her with a ‘miniscule’ circle of friends around her and went on to say she even ‘prefers it’ that way.

However, people came out in full force when Molly-Mae told Steven that she’s more focused on ‘making money’ than having a social life.

She said: “I have literally about five people in my circle, and that includes friends. I wouldn’t have it any other way.

"I work, I spend time with my boyfriend and I go to bed. That is literally my life. I’m not bothered about a social life. It’s never been something I’ve been interested in.

"It’s not for me. I’d rather just focus on making money, being successful and being happy. Friends, they come and go and I find it a bit of a waste of time."

She went on to brand making friends ‘time-consuming’, adding: "It sounds savage but sometimes friends, they just – not cling on, but they don’t add much.”

Molly-Mae divided the internet, with many taking to Twitter to slam her comments, with one saying: “I can’t think of anything worse than being really rich but having absolutely no solid friends omg.”

Another said: “Molly mae on that podcast sayin that she doesn’t have time to have friends because she’d rather be making money. ‘Friends don’t add anything to my life’… what a horrendous way to live ur life [sic].”

However, it wasn’t long until fans jumped to her defence as one tweeted: “It’s not that deep, she’s obviously been burnt by people around her and is super career focused, I think it’s great that a young woman is so openly honest about how career focused she is!”

“Ngl this is twisted. She basically said that she has a small circle and doesn’t need unnecessary people in her life. Kinda puts out a good message that it’s ok to have a small group of really good pals rather than trying hard to fit in with everyone no? [sic].”

