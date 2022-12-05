Inside Molly-Mae Hague’s Lavish Baby Shower With Designer Gifts As She Approaches Due Date

Molly-Mae Hague enjoyed a beautiful baby shower over the weekend with her loved ones.

Molly-Mae Hague is inching closer to her due date as she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury are expecting their first baby, and the pregnant star just celebrated with the most lavish baby shower.

The former Love Island star is thought to have held her baby shower at Manchester’s Peter Street Kitchen - a hot spot for celeb events, and Molly documented the special day on her Instagram Stories.

An array of her friends and loved ones were in attendance at the event on Sunday, including her BFF and former Love Island co-star Maura Higgins, as well as her sister Zoe Hague.

Molly-Mae held her baby shower on December 4. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Tommy Fury gifted Molly-Mae a new Chanel bag. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Maura Higgins was there to celebrate BFF Molly-Mae's baby shower. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

The baby shower was full of white decor and candles to match the cloud theme as all of her guests wore white, while she stunned in a long, brown dress that showed off her growing baby bump.

She even had a ‘craving station’ where she and her guests could tuck into a range of treats including ice cream, macaroons, chocolate bars and more.

Molly, who revealed back in October that she and Tommy are expecting a baby girl, even showed off a few of the luxurious gifts given to her from her friends, which ranged from Jo Malone gifts to Louis Vuitton while others were wrapped in Selfridges bags.

Molly-Mae had a 'craving station' for her guests. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are expecting their first baby together. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae had stunning decor at her baby shower. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy are set to become first-time parents. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

She even showed off the adorable moment when her boxer beau made a surprise appearance to gift her a brand-new Chanel bag.

Of course, Molly-Mae’s iconic elephant toy that she took with her to Love Island - Ellie Belly - was also in attendance and made an appearance in a handful of snaps.

The 23-year-old is yet to share her exact due date but she is thought to give birth sometime this month or in January.

