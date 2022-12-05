Inside Molly-Mae Hague’s Lavish Baby Shower With Designer Gifts As She Approaches Due Date

5 December 2022, 10:18

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague enjoyed a beautiful baby shower over the weekend with her loved ones.

Molly-Mae Hague is inching closer to her due date as she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury are expecting their first baby, and the pregnant star just celebrated with the most lavish baby shower.

The former Love Island star is thought to have held her baby shower at Manchester’s Peter Street Kitchen - a hot spot for celeb events, and Molly documented the special day on her Instagram Stories.

An array of her friends and loved ones were in attendance at the event on Sunday, including her BFF and former Love Island co-star Maura Higgins, as well as her sister Zoe Hague.

Molly-Mae Hague’s Due Date, Baby’s Gender & All The Details

Inside Molly-Mae’s 'Dream Home' With Boyfriend Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae held her baby shower on December 4
Molly-Mae held her baby shower on December 4. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Tommy Fury gifted Molly-Mae a new Chanel bag
Tommy Fury gifted Molly-Mae a new Chanel bag. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Maura Higgins was there to celebrate BFF Molly-Mae's baby shower
Maura Higgins was there to celebrate BFF Molly-Mae's baby shower. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

The baby shower was full of white decor and candles to match the cloud theme as all of her guests wore white, while she stunned in a long, brown dress that showed off her growing baby bump.

She even had a ‘craving station’ where she and her guests could tuck into a range of treats including ice cream, macaroons, chocolate bars and more.

Molly, who revealed back in October that she and Tommy are expecting a baby girl, even showed off a few of the luxurious gifts given to her from her friends, which ranged from Jo Malone gifts to Louis Vuitton while others were wrapped in Selfridges bags.

Molly-Mae had a 'craving station' for her guests
Molly-Mae had a 'craving station' for her guests. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are expecting their first baby together
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are expecting their first baby together. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae had stunning decor at her baby shower
Molly-Mae had stunning decor at her baby shower. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae and Tommy are set to become first-time parents
Molly-Mae and Tommy are set to become first-time parents. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

She even showed off the adorable moment when her boxer beau made a surprise appearance to gift her a brand-new Chanel bag.

Of course, Molly-Mae’s iconic elephant toy that she took with her to Love Island - Ellie Belly - was also in attendance and made an appearance in a handful of snaps.

The 23-year-old is yet to share her exact due date but she is thought to give birth sometime this month or in January.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The cast of Wednesday's real ages vs their character ages

Wednesday Cast's Real Ages Vs Their Nevermore Character Ages

The Flatshare

'The Flatshare' Viewers Can't Stop Praising The New Series

TV & Film

Keke Palmer has announced her pregnancy

Keke Palmer Announces Pregnancy With Baby Bump Reveal On SNL

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard: Dates, Line-Up, Venue & All The Info You Need

Events

Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez fans are hoping for a collab in 2023

The World Is Manifesting A Dua Lipa And Selena Gomez Collab

Matt Hancock sang on TV again

I’m A Celebrity Fans React To Clip Of Matt Hancock Serenading Girlfriend Gina

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star