Misha B Responds To Tulisa Contostavlos And Brands Apology 'Empty'

Misha B has responded after Tulisa Contostavlos reached out to her. Picture: PA/Instagram/Twitter

Misha B has shared a string of tweets following Tulisa Contostavlos’ second apology, after Misha’s claims of experiencing racism during her time on The X Factor.

Misha B has responded to Tulisa Contostavlos’ second apology, which she posted earlier today [June 24] on Instagram.

In a series of tweets, the former X Factor contestant seemingly branded the judge’s lengthy statement an ‘empty apology’.

Hollyoaks Launches Investigation After Rachel Adedeji Calls Out Show For Racism

In a now-deleted Twitter post, she wrote: “I heard you the first time. LOUD AND CLEAR. You can stop shouting now Karen. You and I have zero things in common.

“Two different kinds of women. My upbringing and yours are totally different. Also the ***** and uncle Toms you have recruited for damage control can’t save you.”

Misha B responded to Tulisa's apology in a now-deleted tweet. Picture: Twitter

Misha B went on to share a series of tweets. Picture: Twitter

The 28-year-old singer, who recently revealed the PTSD she’s suffered since the 'scripted’ accusations that judges Louis Walsh and Tulisa threw at her on stage about ‘bullying’ other contestants, went on to share more of her thoughts about the situation.

She penned: “At this point it’s comical. This continued gaslighting. The assumptions. The Karens on duty. The uncle Toms. The blatant disregard.

“For the last couple of months, I have seen multiple empty apologies from individuals trying to save their brands. Now the question that I’d like to know is how are you educating yourselves so that these incidents surrounding race do not occur again?"

In another post, she added: “Some days it’s better to turn the other cheek. Some days you must remind the Goliaths of the world who David is.”

Misha B shared her thoughts with her followers. Picture: Twitter

The former X Factor star recently explained to fans about her experience on the 2011 show. Picture: Twitter

The former N Dubz singer took to Instagram hours before to detail how she 'let her emotions get in the way of her work and didn’t stop to think of the consequences’.

This comes after she initially shared a video message responding to the racism accusations, where Tulisa insisted her comments made to Misha B on the show were not ‘racially motivated’.

ITV have since confirmed they are looking into the star’s claims, as they told the MailOnline: "We are very concerned to hear Misha’s comments regarding her experience on The X Factor in 2011.

“We are currently looking into this matter and are reaching out to Misha to discuss the important issues she has raised. The welfare of contestants is our priority and we are committed to diversity and equality.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest News