X Factor Confirm They’re Investigating Misha B’s Claims She Was Part Of 'Bullying Storyline' During Her Time On The Show

Misha B's accusations are being investigated by X Factor. Picture: PA / Misha B/Instagram

The X Factor bosses are looking into ex contestant Misha B’s accusations she was made part of a bullying "storyline" during her time on the show, leaving her with PTSD.

The X Factor have reached out to Misha B, after she spoke out about being unfairly treated throughout her time on the competition in 2011.

In a statement to MailOnline, ITV said: “We are very concerned to hear Misha’s comments regarding her experience on The X Factor in 2011.

Tulisa Controstavlos Responds To Misha B’s X Factor Racism Claims

“We are currently looking into this matter and are reaching out to Misha to discuss the important issues she has raised. The welfare of contestants is our priority and we are committed to diversity and equality.”

Misha B has accused the X Factor of making her part of a bullying 'storyline'. Picture: PA

Misha accused the show of scripting a bullying “storyline” during her time on the show to “assassinate my character” and “sabotage my career.”

Alongside a clip of one of the tense moments from the competition where judges Tulisa Contostavlos and Louis Walsh called her “feisty”, “over-confident” and “mean,” Misha said her time on the show led her to have PTSD.

In the videos, mentor at the time Kelly Rowland and Gary Barlow can be seen sticking up for the pop star hopeful.

She wrote: “In 2011 what I thought at the time would be the best opportunity for me, turned out to be the most painful experience of my life. What you see in this video is 1% of what I endured.”

Tulisa has since responded to Misha’s claims with a video, saying she “doesn’t have a racist bone in her body.”

In the video, the former judge said although she regrets calling her out the way she did, claims of racism are 'ludicrous'.

She said: "If I was the person I am today, who is more emotionally intelligent, who has more life experience, I would have handled it in a very different way.

"I didn't think of emotional consequences. And that I am truly sorry for and I deeply regret."

However, she insisted her actions had ‘nothing to do with race’.

