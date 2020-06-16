X Factor Confirm They’re Investigating Misha B’s Claims She Was Part Of 'Bullying Storyline' During Her Time On The Show
16 June 2020, 16:26 | Updated: 16 June 2020, 16:28
The X Factor bosses are looking into ex contestant Misha B’s accusations she was made part of a bullying "storyline" during her time on the show, leaving her with PTSD.
The X Factor have reached out to Misha B, after she spoke out about being unfairly treated throughout her time on the competition in 2011.
In a statement to MailOnline, ITV said: “We are very concerned to hear Misha’s comments regarding her experience on The X Factor in 2011.
Tulisa Controstavlos Responds To Misha B’s X Factor Racism Claims
“We are currently looking into this matter and are reaching out to Misha to discuss the important issues she has raised. The welfare of contestants is our priority and we are committed to diversity and equality.”
Misha accused the show of scripting a bullying “storyline” during her time on the show to “assassinate my character” and “sabotage my career.”
Alongside a clip of one of the tense moments from the competition where judges Tulisa Contostavlos and Louis Walsh called her “feisty”, “over-confident” and “mean,” Misha said her time on the show led her to have PTSD.
In the videos, mentor at the time Kelly Rowland and Gary Barlow can be seen sticking up for the pop star hopeful.
She wrote: “In 2011 what I thought at the time would be the best opportunity for me, turned out to be the most painful experience of my life. What you see in this video is 1% of what I endured.”
View this post on Instagram
I’m just going to leave this here. I have received many calls and messages throughout the last couple of months regarding this incident. I have been in two minds of whether to address it, simply because I know that this problem is a lot bigger than me and I wanted to focus solely on the current affairs. Seeing the continuous mistreatment of my brothers and sisters all around the world has reawakened the PTSD that I have worked tirelessly to uproot and I know I do not stand alone on this. In 2011 what I thought at the time would be the best opportunity for me, turned out to be the most painful experience of my life. What you see in this video is 1% of what I endured. They saw an opportunity to tear down a black girl that came from a broken home and worked together to assassinate my character and to sabotage my career by orchestrating lies. ALL FOR A HEAD LINE. Nonetheless today and everyday I am a powerful black woman. I have been aware since I was a child, that my unapologetic nature would offend those that do not feel comfortable in their own skin.... Which results in this kind of behaviour. But In the words of our late great Maya Angelou STILL I RISE 🦋✊🏿 Please join me on Instagram live tonight @ 9pm where I will be discussing my experiences further. I want to make it clear that I share my truth only to educate and uplift. LOVE, m i S h a
Tulisa has since responded to Misha’s claims with a video, saying she “doesn’t have a racist bone in her body.”
In the video, the former judge said although she regrets calling her out the way she did, claims of racism are 'ludicrous'.
She said: "If I was the person I am today, who is more emotionally intelligent, who has more life experience, I would have handled it in a very different way.
"I didn't think of emotional consequences. And that I am truly sorry for and I deeply regret."
However, she insisted her actions had ‘nothing to do with race’.
