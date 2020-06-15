X Factor's Misha B Reveals Years Of PTSD Following 'Scripted' Bullying Accusations

Misha B reveals the 'most painful experience of her life' being accused of bullying on X Factor. Picture: ITV X Factor/ Instagram @iammisha_b

Former X Factor contestant Misha B has revealed the 'scripted' story about her bullying contestants which saw her chances on the show

Former X Factor contestant Misha B has revealed the PTSD she's suffered since the 'scripted' accusations judges Louis Walsh and Tulisa Contostavlos threw at her on stage about 'bullying' other contestants in an emotional Instagram live.

During the 2011 series which Little Mix won, the tabloid press dubbed her 'Misha Bully' in what the singer says what an orchestrated attempt to assassinate her character for the sake of a TV storyline and the headlines that followed.

Explaining further in an Instagram post, Misha wrote: "In 2011 what I thought at the time would be the best opportunity for me, turned out to be the most painful experience of my life. What you see in this video is 1% of what I endured."

"They saw an opportunity to tear down a black girl that came from a broken home and worked together to assassinate my character and to sabotage my career by orchestrating lies."

Misha B cried as she recounted her experiences on Instagram live talking about the 'scripted' accusations.

She said of Tulisa: "This woman had every line scripted before she even opened up her mouth."

"I wasn't fooled....I'm not fooled."

"I know exactly what it is here, and you see back in 2011 they got away with it, they got away with so much sh**."

Misha was 19-years-old when she took part in the show, and says she suffered with years of PTSD and considered ending her own life because of what she suffered.

Gary Barlow, who stood up for the singer along with fellow judge Kelly Rowland, previously revealed in his autobiography, A Better Me, the X Factor producers would manufacture drama and urge them to talk about it during the show, backing up Misha B's claims of fabricated drama.

I'm glad Misha B is crying on camera and not holding back her emotions or pain. This 'strong black women' trope is dangerous and dehumanising and we need to get rid of it — ☄ Link in bio (@JourneyyBlisss) June 14, 2020

Fans are praising the singer for speaking up about what she went through and slamming the show for not only reportedly fabricating storylines but for putting a young black woman on blast for the media to continue to rip apart.

Woke up so angry at the #MishaB insta live. I remember watching back in 2011 and knowing how wrong it was. She deserved better and X factor need to recognise their part in this ASAP — Dijah-Zahra (@dijahzahraamani) June 15, 2020

