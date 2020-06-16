Tulisa Controstavlos Responds To Misha B’s X Factor Racism Claims

Tulisa has responded to Misha B's claims. Picture: Instagram

Tulisa Controstavlos has responded to Misha B’s X Factor racism claims.

Tulisa Controstavlos has denied comments she made about Misha B 'bullying' other contestants on the 2011 series of The X Factor were racially motivated.

Misha has claimed she was left feeling ‘suicidal’ over the highly-publicised incident which she believes was scripted by producers in an attempt to portray her as an ‘angry black girl’.

"They saw an opportunity to tear down a black girl that came from a broken home and worked together to assassinate my character and to sabotage my career by orchestrating lies," Misha said in a video over the weekend.

However, Tulisa has now hit back on Instagram, insisting: “I don’t have a racist bone in my body.”

She captioned the post: “I have witnessed black people being torn down in the industry, especially black women. It is a very real and serious issue.

“But my issue at that time was a response to actions, and was in no way shape or form about race. I have never and will never take part in any oppressive or racist agenda.”

In the video, the former judge said although she regrets calling her out the way she did, claims of racism are 'ludicrous'.

She said: "If I was the person I am today, who is more emotionally intelligent, who has more life experience, I would have handled it in a very different way.

"I didn't think of emotional consequences. And that I am truly sorry for and I deeply regret."

However, she insisted her actions had ‘nothing to do with race’.

She continued: “I didn't wake up and go, 'I want to cause some drama for Misha B because of the colour of her skin.

"She did some things that I felt I needed to pull her up on. "But please believe me when I tell you I do not have a racist bone in my body.”

She added: “I owe my life to black people and to black culture, from my career to the music I make, to my very being - who I am as a person."

