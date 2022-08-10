Millie Bobby Brown Discusses ‘Unhealthy Situation’ With TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic

Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her relationship with Hunter Ecimovic. Picture: Getty

Millie Bobby Brown had a brief relationship with social media star Hunter Ecimovic in 2020 and has finally spoken out on their situation, which she describes as 'a blip'.

Millie Bobby Brown and TikTok creator Hunter "Echo" Ecimovic hit headlines last year when he claimed he had a relationship with the Stranger Things actress when she was 16 years old and he was 20.

Pictures of the two cuddling and kissing were leaked online and during a livestream he drunkenly claimed he ‘groomed’ the actress and that she was ‘in love’ with him, adding that he lived at her house for eight months.

In California where Ecimovic is reportedly based, the age of consent is 18.

At the time, her team said Ecimovic's claims were ‘dishonest, irresponsible, offensive and hateful.’ He later apologised for what he said and removed the livestream from his platform.

In a new interview with Allure to promote her beauty line Florence by Mills, Millie addressed their relationship for the first time, calling it an ‘unhealthy situation’ and a ‘blip’.

Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Picture: Getty

She said it took all her strength to walk away, which she did in January 2021 before channelling all her emotion into her character Eleven while filming Stranger Things.

“I felt very vulnerable,” she recalled. “Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was harder when the whole world knew.”

When Ecimovic made the shocking claims on TikTok, Millie was in a new relationship with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

“It was a year of healing,” she said. “When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f*****g long.”

TikToker Hunter "Echo" Ecimovic. Picture: TikTok

Millie Bobby Brown channelled her emotion into character Eleven while filming Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

She added: “Ultimately, all I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things. I’m not this perfect person that is selling skin-care products and [who is] in Stranger Things. I absolutely have made wrong decisions.”

Millie was able to move on from the livestream ordeal by focusing on her online studies, her production company she runs with her family, and the skincare line she started in 2019.

The star is studying human services at Purdue University in order to learn about ‘how to help young people.’

She’s also working on the next Enola Holmes film, which her production company is credited on.

