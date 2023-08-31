Why Miley Cyrus Isn’t Touring Anymore

31 August 2023, 11:21

Miley Cyrus opens up about why she quit touring

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Miley Cyrus has made it clear she doesn’t want to tour anymore – here’s why we night not see Miley on the road again.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a few interviews Miley Cyrus has been open about her reasons for not wanting to tour again, confirming she’s unlikely to tour her latest album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’.

After the release of her single ‘Used To Be Young’ Miley held a discussion series in which she looked back on her career, from her Disney days as Hannah Montana to becoming an international pop superstar as Miley.

In the chat she spoke about why she doesn’t want to tour again, telling her fans in the series hosted on TikTok that it’s not good for her health. It’s not the first time Miley has revealed her reasons for staying off the road, opening up in an interview with Vogue earlier this year that performing in front of thousands of people ‘isn’t the thing I love.’

Here’s what Miley has said about not wanting to tour, from it feeling ‘isolating’ to ‘erasing her humanity and connection.’

Miley Cyrus has quit touring
Miley Cyrus has quit touring. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus says touring requires ‘a certain level of ego’

In her TikTok series ‘Used To Be Young’ Miley looked back on her life and shared untold stories from 1992 to the present day, starting at the beginning of her career. In the series, she touched on why she doesn’t think touring is good for her health.

As she reflected on unearthed video clips and outtakes from TV shows, the singer also showed a snippet of a home video in which a young Miley took part in a cheerleading competition, saying the sport laid out the road for her to follow later on in her career.

She said: “Touring as a cheerleader really set me up for touring. If you’re performing at a level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There’s a certain level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour and once that switches on it’s hard to turn it off. And when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.

“Having every day your relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and connection I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

Miley Cyrus said touring isn't healthy for her
Miley Cyrus said touring isn't healthy for her. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus calls performing for thousands ‘not natural’

In her interview with British Vogue in May, Miley said she has no plans to tour and detailed the realities of being on the road.

“After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t,” she said. “Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own? And, you know what…”

Miley added that ‘there’s no connection’ when she performs for thousands, saying it’s difficult to ‘people-please 100,000 individuals simultaneously’.

She went on: “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

Olivia Rodrigo Rates British Things - Are They A Bad Idea? | Capital

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

All the info we know about the possibility of Sex Education season 4

Sex Education Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Info

Doja Cat's fourth album 'Hellmouth' and all the details

The Lowdown On Doja Cat’s Fourth Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is on the way

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' Album: Release Date, Track List And More

Inside Selena Gomez's dating history

Selena Gomez’s Ex-Boyfriends & Complete Dating History From Justin Bieber To Zayn Malik

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been dating since around June 2023

Harry Styles And Taylor Russell’s Complete Dating Timeline

Taylor Russell is an up and coming actress

Get To Know Taylor Russell: Age, Instagram, Films & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star