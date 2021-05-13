Miley Cyrus Reflects On Liam Hemsworth Marriage On 4-Year Anniversary Of 'Malibu'

13 May 2021, 14:45

Miley Cyrus wrote 'Malibu' about Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus wrote 'Malibu' about Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Miley Cyrus celebrated four years since ‘Malibu’ danced its way onto the charts and reflected on her time with ex Liam Hemsworth as she paid tribute to the track.

On Wednesday Miley Cyrus reflected on her country-infused smash hit ‘Malibu’ on the four-year anniversary since the love song was released.

The 'Midnight Sky' singer took to Instagram in a sweet moment talking about what the song means to her after it was penned for her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, and the home in which they shared.

“A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much," she wrote.

After 'Malibu'’s release, Cyrus and Hemsworth married in Tennessee after their Los Angeles home perished in the bush fires of late 2018. Despite divorcing a year later, the song still holds a special place in the 27-year-old singer's heart.

Miley mentioned the loss of their beloved shared residence: “I lost that home along with many others in 2018,” she wrote alongside a video of her recording backing vocals in the LA home studio that no longer stands.

“That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism," she added.

At the time of the fires, Miley stated that she was "devastated by the fires affecting the community" and donated $500,000 (£350,000) to the Malibu Foundation through The Happy Hippie Foundation that the star founded in 2014.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth make one of their final public appearances together at the 2019 Met Gala
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth make one of their final public appearances together at the 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Getty
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at the premiere of 'The Last Song' in 2010.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at the premiere of 'The Last Song' in 2010. Picture: Getty

Cyrus and Hemsworth have both since moved on to other relationships after finalising their divorce in January of 2020, but 'Malibu' remains a fond reminder to fans who've been supporters of the pair since they starred together in the romantic blockbuster, The Last Song, over 10 years ago.

The couple married in December 2018 and announced their split just eight months later.

