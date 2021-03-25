Is Hannah Montana Coming Back? Miley Cyrus Is Making Us Think So

By Kathryn Knight

Miley Cyrus is fuelling Hannah Montana fans’ hopes the Disney Channel icon is coming back.

Miley Cyrus, 28, appears to have revived Hannah Montana, penning an emotional letter to the Disney idol who she played for five years as she reflected on 15 years since the series began.

Hannah Montana was on the Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011, with Miley – who was 12 years old when she took on the role – and her show’s alter-ego even landing their own film, Hannah Montana The Movie.

Miley Cyrus played Hannah Montana from the age of 12. Picture: Getty

To mark 15 years since the show hit TV screens, Miley shared a letter to Hannah Montana on social media, revealing the character finally has her own Twitter account.

But what does this all mean and is Hannah Montana coming back? The world needs answers, so we’ve done some investigating…

Is Hannah Montana coming back?

Miley has herself admitted in the past she would love to revive Hannah and she sounded pretty positive the show would come back – with her directing it.

In a chat during Carolina With Greg T in the Morning Miley said: “You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time. She's just in storage collecting dust and I'm ready to whip her out.

“The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she's kinda stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana.”

Disney series Hannah Montana turns 15 in 2021. Picture: Disney

Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade. https://t.co/KXd01DpciK — Hannah Montana (@hannahmontana) March 24, 2021

Miley added: “And also yeh I'd love to do a series again. I think it would be hard for me to get locked into a soundstage for a couple years, but that's sometime in the future and hopefully I'm directing it.”

A return of Hannah Montana hasn’t officially been confirmed, but from the Disney star’s social activity she’s definitely up to something.

Her bio reads: “Your favorite teen pop sensation since 2006.” Teen by day. Popstar by night. Life's what you make it. Let's make it rock."

She’s also posted notes to fellow Disney alumni including High School Musical star Corbin Bleu and Selena Gomez (who rose to fame on Wizards of Waverly Place).

Hannah even tweeted Migos to thank him for his song “about me”.

Joe Jonas, who starred in Camp Rock, also received a gift from Miley/Hannah to mark the occasion, the same present she also sent to co-star Emily Osment, who played her bestie Lily on the show.

And when Billie Eilish unveiled her blonde hair, Hannah commented: “I knew I was missing a wig.”

Her recent hilarious posts could be down to the 15th anniversary of the show, but fans are adamant a reboot is underway, getting ‘Hannah Montana is coming’ trending after the star’s Twitter activity.

Miley is of course busy with her hugely successful solo career, but who says you can't have the best of both worlds?

