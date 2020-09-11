Exclusive

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

11 September 2020, 10:18

Nine years after Hannah Montana last aired, Miley Cyrus told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about her plans to bring back her alter-ego.

Miley Cyrus has been teasing the return of her iconic Disney Channel character, Hannah Montana, for some time - whether it be in music videos, or via throwback posts.

While speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 'Midnight Sky' singer mentioned her plans on bringing back her titular teen sitcom character.

Miley Cyrus starred in Disney Channel's Hannah Montana as Miley Stewart
Miley Cyrus starred in Disney Channel's Hannah Montana as Miley Stewart. Picture: Disney

Miley said "Y'know when something - like, a good vintage t-shirt - like, enough time has to go by until it's good again; it goes through a period where it's bad because it's old, but then it's so old that it's good again?

"Hannah is like a fine wine. We've got to wait until she's ready," joked the 27-year-old, teasing that she would be willing to see Hannah Montana return.

The Disney Channel teen sitcom, Hannah Montana, ran from March 2006, until its final and fourth season in 2011 - which was then named Hannah Montana Forever.

Miley Cyrus also released a musical film adaptation of the series, called Hannah Montana: The Movie, whereby the titular character returns to her hometown in order to gain some perspective on her life, after her newfound fame becomes overwhelming.

Since Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus has taken on several acting roles in films such as the Disney Animated Classic, Bolt, where she starred alongside John Travolta, and the acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.

Love Island USA films in Las Vegas hotel due to Coronavirus

Where Is Love Island USA Filmed? The Location Of Season 2

