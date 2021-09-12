The Met Gala 2021: How To Watch It This Year

12 September 2021, 18:00

Here's how to watch The Met Gala live
Here's how to watch The Met Gala live. Picture: Getty/Alamy
The Met Gala is nearly here – but how can you watch it? Here are all the details of this year's event.

The Met Gala is making its long-awaited return on September the 13th after last year's cancelled event!

If you are as eager as us to see Hollywood's hottest celebs and music's biggest popstars grace the exclusive red carpet the do not fret – we have all the details on how to get you Met fix this year.

Selena Gomez Reflects On Her Met Gala Fake Tan Mishap

Read on to find out how you can tune into the themes event, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

The Met Gala is finally making a return
The Met Gala is finally making a return. Picture: Getty

The annual fashion event is spicing up September as opposed to its usual date on the first Monday of every May.

The Gala has been organised by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, since 1997 and this year's theme co-chaired by Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

Luckily, for all fashion lovers at home, Vogue will be live-streaming the exciting night.

The Met Gala 2021 theme is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion
The Met Gala 2021 theme is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Picture: Getty

The live-stream will begin at 10:30 PM in British Summer Time and 5:30 PM in Eastern Standard time on the night of fashion's biggest event – tune in from either Twitter of Vogue's official website.

The webcast will be hosted by actress and singer Keke Palmer we well as comedian, writer and director, Ilana Glazer.

Palmer and Glazer will give fans an insight into the red carpet antics of the world's hottest celebrities.

Will you be tuning in live on the big night?

