Selena Gomez Reflects On Her Met Gala Fake Tan Mishap

8 September 2021, 16:53

Selena Gomez has opened up about her fake tan blunder at the Met Gala
Selena Gomez has opened up about her fake tan blunder at the Met Gala. Picture: Alamy/YouTube
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez has opened up about her Met Gala beauty blunder as she recalled the story of her accidental ‘completely orange’ look.

Selena Gomez has graced the red carpet of a number of Met Galas over the years, and as we approach 2021's, she has opened up about her one regret at the event.

Recalling her 2018 beauty mishap, the ‘Rare’ songstress explained the time she accidentally rocked a ‘completely orange’ look after experimenting with self-tanner.

Selena Gomez Hits Out At ‘Tasteless’ Kidney Transplant Joke On The Good Fight

In a new video for Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, Selena shared her fake tan blunder with fans.

She explained: “I want to tell you a little funny story about self-tanner.”

Selena Gomez at the Met Gala 2018
Selena Gomez at the Met Gala 2018. Picture: Alamy

“For the Met Gala I was getting ready and we wanted to add some colour,” she continued, “so put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even.

"As the evening kept going on it was getting a little darker and darker, and I didn't notice it.

Selena added while laughing: “I’m at the Met Gala, one of the most prestige, beautiful events and I'm walking trying to look all beautiful and I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I'm completely orange."

Selena Gomez recalled her fake tan mishap
Selena Gomez recalled her fake tan mishap. Picture: Vogue/YouTube
Selena Gomez explained her fake tan nightmare at the Met Gala
Selena Gomez explained her fake tan nightmare at the Met Gala. Picture: Alamy

"I was like this is going to be terrible because I'm going to get eaten alive about this. So I had my security take a video of me because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there," she said.

Going on to explain she briefly addressed the mishap at the time, Sel added: “So I'm running to my car and I'm literally hauling a** to get to my car and I put it [the photo] online and said 'this was my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos'".

We’ve all been there!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Here are all the guest judges appearing on season 3 of Drag Race

Who Are The Guest Judges On RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3?

TV & Film

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3

When Does RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3 Start? Contestants, Guest Judges & All The News

TV & Film

Inside Kylie Jenner's pregnancy details including due date and baby names

Inside Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Details From Due Date To Baby Names

Harry Styles drew inspiration from an unlikely place with his latest outfit

Here's Why Fans Think Harry Styles' Outfit Is Inspired By Miranda Sings

Married at First Sight star Marilyse's cameo on TOWIE has been unearthed

Married At First Sight UK’s Marilyse Corrigan Appeared On TOWIE In 2013

Britney Spears has two sons with ex Kevin Federline

How Old Are Britney Spears’ Sons And Where Are They Now?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him