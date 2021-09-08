Selena Gomez Reflects On Her Met Gala Fake Tan Mishap

Selena Gomez has opened up about her fake tan blunder at the Met Gala. Picture: Alamy/YouTube

Selena Gomez has opened up about her Met Gala beauty blunder as she recalled the story of her accidental ‘completely orange’ look.

Selena Gomez has graced the red carpet of a number of Met Galas over the years, and as we approach 2021's, she has opened up about her one regret at the event.

Recalling her 2018 beauty mishap, the ‘Rare’ songstress explained the time she accidentally rocked a ‘completely orange’ look after experimenting with self-tanner.

In a new video for Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, Selena shared her fake tan blunder with fans.

She explained: “I want to tell you a little funny story about self-tanner.”

Selena Gomez at the Met Gala 2018. Picture: Alamy

“For the Met Gala I was getting ready and we wanted to add some colour,” she continued, “so put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even.

"As the evening kept going on it was getting a little darker and darker, and I didn't notice it.

Selena added while laughing: “I’m at the Met Gala, one of the most prestige, beautiful events and I'm walking trying to look all beautiful and I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I'm completely orange."

Selena Gomez recalled her fake tan mishap. Picture: Vogue/YouTube

Selena Gomez explained her fake tan nightmare at the Met Gala. Picture: Alamy

"I was like this is going to be terrible because I'm going to get eaten alive about this. So I had my security take a video of me because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there," she said.

Going on to explain she briefly addressed the mishap at the time, Sel added: “So I'm running to my car and I'm literally hauling a** to get to my car and I put it [the photo] online and said 'this was my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos'".

We’ve all been there!

