Selena Gomez slammed The Good Fight for their 'tasteless' kidney transplant joke. Picture: Alamy/@selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez has responded to a joke made about her kidney transplant on TV show, The Good Fight.

Selena Gomez has hit out at The Good Fight for airing a “tasteless” joke about her kidney transplant.

The CBS show’s episode showed several characters discussing which topics are off-limits in comedy, one of which took aim at the ‘Rare’ songstress, as they mentioned “Selena Gomez's kidney transplant”.

It wasn’t long before ‘Respect Selena Gomez’ began trending on Twitter, with many fans rushing to her defence.

Selena herself then came online to call out the TV show, sharing a tweet where she criticised the joke.

Selena Gomez slammed the TV show for the joke made about her transplant. Picture: @selenagomez/Instagram

She wrote: “I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently.

“I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air.”

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ songstress then went on to thank her fans for “always having my back”, before encouraging people to sign up to be organ donors.

This isn’t the first time a TV show has faced backlash for making a joke about Selena’s transplant, with the makers of Saved By The Bell apologising to the Disney actress in 2020 for a similar situation.

Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant four years ago. Picture: @selenagomez/Instagram

My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor https://t.co/4GSEiHEfEf — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

Selena underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as a result of her ongoing battle with Lupus, which she was diagnosed with between 2012 and 2014.

A source close to The Good Fight has now told this publication: “If you watch the episode in full, the reference to Gomez is part of a discussion the characters are having about topics that are not okay to make fun of and the idea of cancel culture and being cancelled for telling a bad joke.

“The reference is that her transplant is not something you can joke about.”

