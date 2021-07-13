Timothée Chalamet's Cannes Film Festival Look Is Our Latest Obsession – Here’s Why

Fans can't get enough of Timothée Chalamet's latest film festival outfit. Picture: Getty/PA

Timothée Chalamet never disappoints when he steps out onto the red carpet – his Cannes Film Festival look has everybody obsessed!

Timothée Chalamet made his return to the red carpet in a big way at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

The 25-year-old actor sent the internet into a tailspin when he stepped out in a stunning metallic suit, setting him apart from the sea of black suits in the crowd.

Fans can't get enough of the Lady Bird star's stunningly outlandish event looks.

Here's why we're all obsessed with Timothée's latest showstopping outfit...

Timothée Chalamet wows fans in metallic suit at Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Getty

Timothée donned a shimmering silver and gold Tom Ford suit paired with a cream collarless button-down on Monday, he was a style standout of the night!

He even sported cream leather boots to match – it's easy to see why Chalamaniacs fell in love with the ensemble!

The iconic Cannes Festival get-up joins a long list of red carpet successes for the Dune actor, fans are constantly praising the young star for his "outside-of-the-box" approach to fashion.

From the Golden Globes to all the film festivals – Timothée is pushing style boundaries in male fashion...

Fans of Timothée Chalamet can't stop gushing over his red carpet looks. Picture: Getty

let's talk about the style of timothee chalamet pic.twitter.com/5KHrIr5ky8 — ana (@timotheemyking) July 8, 2021

The Call Me By Your Name star walked the carpet with his castmates from the and long-delayed Wes Anderson film, The French Dispatch.

The highly-anticipated flick marks the eccentric filmmaker's first collaboration with Chalamet.

timothée chalamet is the moment and he knows it pic.twitter.com/wHKyRCMGZl — paige (@laurieslaurence) July 12, 2021

timothée chalamet looking like the most ethereal prince to have ever graced this planet at #Cannes2021 pic.twitter.com/Hl36vRvQb6 — abbie (@corxcordium_) July 12, 2021

Avid Chalamet fans were quick to point out that the 25-year-old always hits it out of the park when wearing a silver number...

The Cannes look strikes a similarity to the outfit the movie star wore for The King premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

Timothée wore another metallic ensemble in a silver-grey hue, the belted Haider Ackermann suit went down a treat with audiences.

Timothée Chalamet continues to push the boundaries of male fashion on the red carpet. Picture: PA Images

timothée chalamet looking like fine art today pic.twitter.com/ytjbw7Bg8a — darbie (@z3ffirelli) July 12, 2021

We can't wait to see more iconic looks from the style trailblazer this film festival season...

Timothée Chalamet always understands the assignment!

