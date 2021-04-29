Timothée Chalamet’s Harry Styles Outfit Sells For Thousands At Showbiz Memorabilia Auction

Timothée Chalamet's Harry Styles outfit was auctioned for £4,000. Picture: Getty

Timothée Chalamet’s Gucci Harry Styles outfit is now in the hands of one very lucky fan.

The outfit worn by Timothée Chalamet on Saturday Night Live when he did his best Harry Styles impersonation went on auction for an estimated $300-$500 and soared way past that into the thousands (well, duh).

Timothée hosted SNL in December, dressing as the singer for a hilarious interview about the iconic ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

Not that you needed reminding, but the outfit included a rainbow-striped Gucci jumper in classic Haz style, teamed with a Peter Pan embroidered collar shirt and high-waisted flares.

Timothée Chalamet as Harry Styles on SNL. Picture: Getty

The ensemble was auctioned alongside a dress of Dolly Parton’s, a pink Alexander McQueen suit worn by RuPaul also on SNL, and heaps of showbiz memorabilia from various productions.

The auction, by Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers, went live on 28 April and Timothée’s outfit was sold for $4,725 (£3,385).

Harry Styles' outfits are as famous as he is. Picture: Getty

After one lucky fan got their hands on it, their money will go to The Actors Fund, supporting performers and behind-the-scenes workers in the entertainment industry.

The acting industry was among the hardest hit by the effects of the pandemic and national lockdowns.

