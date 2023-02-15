Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Pictured Together For The First Time Since Split Rumours

Megan Fox and MGK have been spotted for the first time since their breakup rumours. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Megan Fox and MGK sparked split rumours earlier this week and they’ve now been spotted for the first time since.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been spotted for the first time since it was reported that their relationship was on the rocks.

In photos obtained by this tabloid, the Transformers actress, 36, and her rapper beau, 32, can be seen leaving a marriage counselling office in California on Monday.

Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Still Together Or Have They Split?

Megan can be seen wiping her face in the pictures as the pair both seemed visibly upset.

According to reports, they are said to have spent two and a half hours in the building before leaving in separate cars.

Megan Fox and MGK were spotted for the first time since rumours of their split. Picture: Alamy

This comes after PEOPLE reported that the couple, who got engaged in January 2022, had an argument over the weekend, with a source claiming that they’re not on speaking terms.

They said: “Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him."

"They haven't officially called off the engagement,” added the insider, “but Megan took her ring off,” adding that they “have had issues in the past, [but] things seem pretty serious this time."

This comes after Megan wiped all traces of MGK from her Instagram and unfollowed him before sharing a cryptic post alluding to infidelity.

Megan Fox and MGK sparked split rumours earlier this week. Picture: Alamy

Megan Fox and MGK are said to not be on speaking terms. Picture: Alamy

Someone in the comments alleged that MGK ‘cheated’ on Megan with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, to which Megan replied: “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

She has since deleted her Instagram account entirely and removed her engagement ring.

Prior to their fight, Megan and MGK both attended Drake’s Super Bowl Party in Arizona on Friday night.

