Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring With Thorns

19 January 2022, 14:29

Capital FM

Capital FM

Machine Gun Kelly designed Megan Fox’s engagement ring so it hurts if she removes it.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged earlier this month after over a year of dating.

Not only did they shock fans in their announcement post that they celebrated the milestone by ‘drinking each other’s blood’, but MGK has now revealed another surprising detail about the engagement ring.

Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Are Engaged!

He revealed in an interview with Vogue that if Megan tries to remove the ring, it’ll hurt because he incorporated thorns into the design.

Megan Fox's engagement ring incorporates two stones
Megan Fox's engagement ring incorporates two stones. Picture: Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

Quizzed on the double-stone piece of jewellery, MGK spilled: “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment.

It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen [Webster].

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together?

“And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged after a year together
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged after a year together. Picture: Getty

The couple announced their engagement with a video of MGK capturing him getting down on one knee.

The two-stone ring consists of an emerald, Megan’s birth stone, and a diamond, which is his birth stone.

It’s thought the extravagant bit of bling cost around $340,000.

